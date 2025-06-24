Area Council Poll: FCT APC Stakeholders Meet NWC over Acrimonious Delegates’ Election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) on Monday met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over the acrimonious delegates’election that took place at the weekend.

Checks revealed that the exercise held to elect delegates that would nominate APC candidates at the primary election on Wednesday for the 2026 FCT Area Council elections were marked by irregularities.

However, at a meeting held on Monday in Abuja, the stakeholders led by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Zaphaniah Jisalo, reached the resolution after they received the reports of the delegate election from the six Area Councils of the FCT.

The minister, while addressing stakeholders urged members to be united by the common interest of the party which is to deliver President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election and also secure other electoral victories, beginning with the council polls.

Jisalo revealed that he had secured an appointment with the Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC and resolved the issues which arose from the delegate election.

His words: “The interest is a party interest and the interest is for the president to win the election in 2027…That is why I called you again concerning the outcome of the delegate election.

“I have heard what all of you have said here. I will plead that those of you that were in the committee, let’s sit down again. Those we have agreed, everybody will go. We’ll put ourselves together, so that those of you who want to see the national chairman this evening (yesterday), I have already made an appointment so that we can see him.

“So, we should not blame one or single one person out. Whatever is happening today in FCT, it is a fight for all of us. A fight to make sure we liberate our party, liberate our people in FCT. So let’s put ourselves together. It’s a struggle. It’s a struggle that we will not leave,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of the FCT APC, Abdulmalik Usman, said the issues raised would be properly addressed during the meeting with the NWC ahead of the Wednesday primary election so that candidates that would emerge would be acceptable to all party members.

“The most important thing is for us to choose our candidates, we must follow the due process. That’s why we call our leaders here so that we can discuss where things are not properly done. We complain so that they should be properly fixed,” he said.

On his part, the APC zonal secretary for North Central, Hon. Yakubu Adamu said as party leaders and executives from the FCT, they have agreed to meet the national leadership in order to resolve the issues that arose from the delegate election to go into the primaries as a united house.

“We are here as leaders and executives of the party in FCT to discuss the outcome of the delegate election that was held on Saturday. Issues that have arisen were deliberated and a committee is set to go and discuss with the national leadership of the party to harmonise the stand of the delegates and make sure we have a document, a working document of the election that will be coming up on Wednesday for chairmanship and councilor election.

“You know, in an election like this, there must be crisis, there must be issues, there must be people accepting what transpired and so people will have issues with that. This I think we collated and discussed and we are going to trash them by the special grace of God so that we face the election on Wednesday without any issue,” he said.