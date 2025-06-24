AICIS 2025: Nigeria Says Africa Must Be Active Architect of Own Sustainable Devt

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





Nigeria has expressed its commitment to hosting the Africa Infrastructure and Climate Change Investment Summit (AICIS) between August 11 to 14, 2025.

The Nigerian government also said as the world intensifies action to tackle the twin challenges of climate change and infrastructure gaps Africa, Nigeria inclusive, must be positioned not as a passive recipient of solutions, but as an active architect of its own sustainable development.

The commitment of the government was revealed on Monday in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Akume, who was represented at the press briefing the Permanent Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. NadunguGagare, reiterated the federal government’s commitment to hosting the summit, scheduled for Aug. 11 to 14, 2025 at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

He commended Africa Business Venture and Investment Group (ABVIG) for partnering the ministries and other stakeholders to take the bold and visionary initiative in driving Nigeria’s lead in tackling climate change issues across Africa.

According to him, government supports the initiative for the summit and encourages all stakeholders to remain steadfast in the shared mission to build a prosperous, climate-resilient Africa anchored on inclusive infrastructure.

“The forthcoming summit is, therefore, not only timely but provides a continental platform to articulate, align and activate collaborative strategies for resilient infrastructure and climate action across Africa.

“President Tinubu’s administration, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, has prioritised strategic infrastructure development, energy transition, environmental sustainability and inclusive economic growth.

“These priorities align with the goals of this summit and underscore Nigeria’s readiness to lead and collaborate on multi-stakeholder approaches toward climate resilience, and development financing.

“Today’s engagement is a clarion call to governments, private sector, development partners and diplomatic community to align efforts, pool resources, and harmonize policies,” he said.

He reiterated that such would reassert Africa’s voice and agency in the global climate discourse, ensuring our peculiar challenges and comparative advantages are well represented in shaping global solutions.

On his part, Chairman of the Africa Infrastructure and Climate Change Investment Summit (AICIS) Planning Committee, Mr. Moses Owharo, extolled the Nigeria’s lead towards tackling issues that border on climate change across the African continent.

Owharo explained the event centered on the readiness to host the AICIS-2025 was put together by ABVIG in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Ministry of Environment.

Owharo said: “AICIS-2025 is a landmark gathering that affirms Africa’s unified determination to address climate change through resilient infrastructure and strategic investment.

“The summit represents a continental platform for driving Africa’s sustainable development vision through climate smart solutions.

“It will unite governments, development finance institutions, private investors, technical experts, civil society, the UN system and the diplomatic community to forge actionable partnerships around Africa’s infrastructure transformation, and climate adaptation imperatives.

“This gathering is also an opportunity to echo the vision articulated by President Bola Tinubu, at COP28that Africa must not only participate in global climate discourse, but also lead with urgency, innovation, and collaboration.

“Strategic investment in green infrastructure is the catalyst for inclusive growth and long-term climate security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under leadership of Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, continues to champion Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts to attract climate finance and foster multilateral alignment with our development goals.”

He described AICIS 2025 as the culmination of sustained engagements including the 2024 International Symposium on Leveraging Green Financing in Abuja, strategic dialogues in Washington D.C. and across West Africa.