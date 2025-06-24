Africa’s Voice Takes Centre Stage as Voiceover Conference 2025 Holds

Sunday Okobi

The Africa’s premier voice and audio storytelling gathering, ‘The Voiceover Conference (TVOC) 2025’, will return for its sixth edition this week with the theme: ‘The Future is Africa: Our Voices. Our Stories. Our Culture.’

The hybrid event, according to the organisers in a statement, will convene a global community virtually on June 26, and hybrid (virtual and in-person) in Ikeja, Lagos, on June 27.

Organised by Voiceover Workshop and Media founded by industry pioneer, Emmanuel “King E” Macaulay Afemikhe, the TVOC 2025 transcends a typical industry event.

The organisers said in a statement that: “It serves as a catalyst to educate, inspire, and empower voice actors, media professionals, casting directors, producers, and storytellers across Africa and the Diaspora.

“The conference champions authentic African voices and narratives as vital forces in shaping both the continent’s future and global storytelling standards across entertainment, marketing, and media.”

While amplifying Africa’s Narrative Power, they said: “As Africa’s creative economy surges, TVOC 2025 focuses on positioning the continent as a leader in voice acting and audio storytelling. The conference provides a critical platform for: Skill Elevation and Global Access: Equipping African talent with world-class techniques and industry connections.

“Cultural Innovation: Exploring how voice artistry conveys Africa’s diverse cultures and contemporary stories; Shaping Global Standards: Advocating fair representation and African perspectives in international media; Economic Empowerment: Highlighting voiceover as a viable career within Africa’s creative sector.”

As a confluence of Global and African Expertise, TVOC 2025 bridges continents with an unparalleled speaker lineup committed to Africa’s voiceover ecosystem, including Hollywood and Global Insights: featuring icons like Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) (Nollywood), Debra Wilson (Hollywood/Gaming), Khary Payton (Hollywood/VO), Casting Director, Kristin Paiva (Disney Alum), producer Marc Cashman, rates expert, David Toback (GVAA), VO advocate, Tim Friedlander (NAVA), and VO Director, Paula Gammon Wilson (Pepsqually VO).

It will also feature African and Diaspora Excellence, spotlighting Chilu Lemba, Charlene Furusa, Oscar G. Oyinsan, Dr. Foy, Esther Gbadamosi, and Ben Ogbeiwi.

Corporate and Creative Strategy leaders, including Oyebola Afolabi (MTN Nigeria), Seun Adaramola (Visa), David George (FlickX), Ferdinand Adimefe (Magic Carpet Studios), Seun Aina-Scott (IMMERSIA 360), and Seun Shobo (Voiceover Academy).

It noted that registration is free for all attendees, adding that the hybrid format maximises accessibility across Africa and the diaspora.

The Convener of TVOC and Founder of VOSTAR Africa, Emmanuel “King E” Afemikhe, in the statement, said: “TVOC is more than a conference; it’s a movement.

“The Future is Africa’ is a declaration of agency. It’s about owning our narratives, refining our craft to world-class standards, and ensuring our voices – rich with unique cultures – shape global stories. TVOC 2025 equips talent, forges connections, and steps into that future.”

Also, the Lead Consultant at PR Fusions Africa and TVOC 2026 Project Manager, Blessing Emmanuel, added: “This gathering builds unity and infrastructure for Africa’s voiceover industry. We collaborate, learn global best practices, assert our unique value, and create sustainable pathways for continental talent.

“The media professionals, content creators, cultural advocates, and all passionate about African voices are invited to engage with this landmark event. For media inquiries/interviews, contact Blessing Chidinma, Lead Consultant at PR Fusions Africa via press@prfusions.com.”