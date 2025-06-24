ADCIOSA 1971/75 Celebrates Golden Jubilee with Legacy Projects

Five decades after graduation, the 1971–1975 alumni set of Ansar-Ud-Deen College Isolo Old Students’ Association (ADCIOSA), is set to mark its golden jubilee with the unveiling of a fully equipped clinic donated to their alma mater, alongside a series of impactful legacy projects.

The alumni, now made up of accomplished professionals, senior citizens, and respected voices in various sectors, will return to the school where their lifelong journey began as teenagers in January 1971, will kick off the milestone celebration on Thursday, June 26, 2025, with a special school assembly at the college premises in Isolo, Lagos.

The event will be headlined by the official handover of the newly constructed and fully furnished clinic to the school management.

According to the chairman of the set, Lateef Olaseinde Karim, SAN, the fully health facility, which will also serve the surrounding community, is part of the group’s enduring legacy of giving back and preserving the health and wellbeing of current and future generations.

Speaking during a press briefing heralding the commemorations, the senior lawyer said the clinic is not just a building but “a testament to the enduring values of service and compassion instilled in us by our great institution.” He noted that the project was funded entirely through alumni contributions and would be sustained through an Endowment Fund to be launched during the celebrations.

In partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), the alumni also organised an entrepreneurship workshop for students, covering key industries such as food, ICT, fashion, and entertainment. The training is aimed to equip the students with practical business skills and expose them to funding and mentorship opportunities within Lagos State’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Other activities lined up for Thursday include a shared lunch and mentoring session, allowing alumni to interact with students, recount stories of school life in the 1970s and offer life lessons for academic and professional success. This will be followed by a novelty football match between the current school team and an ADCIOSA “All Stars” squad.

Further, Karim (SAN) stated that the celebrations will continue on Friday, June 27, 2025, with a Jummat prayer at the Adisa Thomas Central Mosque in GRA Ikeja, offering gratitude for the journey so far and prayers in honour of the 33 departed members of the set.

Later that evening, a grand Gala Night at Marcellina’s Place, also in GRA Ikeja is planned to take the commemorations to a climax, with the presentation of recognition awards to distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions in public service, academia, business, and other fields, as well as the official launch of the ADCIOSA Endowment Fund.

Also speaking at the event, a member of the planning committee, Dr Yakub Olajide Bashorun explained that the Fund will ensure sustainability and maintenance of the donated school clinic and the provision of annual bursary awards for the best-performing students from JSS 1 to SS 3.

He also noted that the 50th anniversary of the ADCIOSA 1971-1975 set stands not only as a reunion of old classmates but as a celebration of vision, impact, and enduring commitment to education, community development, and national progress.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman, Karim, expressed deep gratitude to his colleagues for their dedication, unity, and generosity. “Fifty years ago, we began a journey of growth and discovery. Today, we are proud to return, not just to celebrate, but to give back meaningfully. May this legacy inspire future generations of Ansar-Ud-Deen students to serve, to lead, and to remember.” he prayed.