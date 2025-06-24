2025 Global Internet Governance Forum: Paradigm Initiative Drives Grassroots Digital Rights Conversations

Linus Alekein Abuja





The Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a leading pan-African organisation, yesterday said it will engage with global stakeholders in shaping policies that uphold a free, open and inclusive internet as the Global Internet Governance Forum (IGF) kicks off in Lillestrøm, Norway.

The Global Internet Governance Forum is a global multi-stakeholder platform facilitating discussion of public policy issues pertaining to the internet.

In a statement on Monday, Paradigm Initiative stated that the forum, running from June 23 to 27 under the theme “Building Digital Governance Together,” brings together civil society, governments, the private sector and technical communities to address pressing digital issues, including equitable access, AI ethics, surveillance and content moderation, building on the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review process set for December 2025.

The Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative, GbengaSesan, said, “This forum comes at a crucial time when digital governance decisions are shaping the future of billions of individuals. It is essential that voices and solutions of grassroots communities are heard and integrated into these global conversations.

“At PIN, we believe meaningful digital inclusion requires more than just connectivity; it demands inclusive, progressive and sustainable policies and frameworks built by considering grassroots stakeholders’ realities.”

PIN’s participation, Sesan said, reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to amplify digital inclusion, protect digital rights and influence global internet governance frameworks prioritising accountability and meaningful connectivity for marginalised communities.

Representing the organisation at IGF 2025 alongside Sesan are Chief Operating Officer Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu and Senior Manager for Partnerships and Engagements ThobekileMatimbe.

The statement stressed they will contribute to strategic sessions like Bridging the Connectivity Gap for Excluded Communities, Human Rights & Emerging Tech: Key Product Developments and Building for Everyone, Protecting the Free Open Internet with Freedom House, and the AI Dilemma: Balancing Automation and Accountability in Content Moderation.

The team will participate in high-level coordination meetings with partners including Meta, UNESCO, GPD and the Freedom Online Coalition.

The initiative, the statement said, remains committed to ensuring digital rights are rooted in grassroots realities and global governance is inclusive of marginalised voices.