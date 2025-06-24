2025 Day of the Seafarer: IMO Makes Bold Call for Seafarers’ Safety

The global maritime community, on June 25, would again converge to celebrate the unsung heroes of global shipping, the seafarers, under the auspices of the “Day of the Seafarer”.

The Day of the Seafarer is a vital reminder of the critical role these exceptional individuals play in ensuring the smooth and uninterrupted flow of global trade and essential goods.

Without them, the seamless supply of valuables across borders would be nearly impossible.

The Day of the Seafarer, an observance day recognized by the United Nations, was established in a resolution adopted by the 2010 Diplomatic Conference of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in Manila, Philippines to adopt the revised Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) Convention.

Its stated purpose is to recognize the unique contribution made by seafarers from all over the world to international seaborne trade and the world economy.

This year, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has launched a compelling campaign aimed at eradicating bullying, harassment, and discrimination at sea. It is only fitting that the IMO has chosen this year’s theme – “My Harassment-Free Ship” – to reinforce the importance of safeguarding those who dedicate their lives to life at sea.

The 2025 campaign brings to the forefront the urgent need to foster safe, respectful, and inclusive working environments on board vessels. According to the IMO, this year’s campaign aims to: Raise awareness about the reality of harassment at sea; Promote proactive industry action to implement zero-tolerance policies; Encourage reporting and accountability through safe and accessible channels; and Equip seafarers with the resources and support necessary to combat harassment.

This theme highlights the often-overlooked challenges faced by seafarers who work under isolated and hierarchical conditions at sea, far from the protections typically available on land.

Unfortunately, the reality is that a significant number of seafarers – both women and men – have experienced bullying, discrimination, and abuse while on duty.

These incidents have far-reaching effects on their mental health, job performance, and overall well-being.

In a message to this year’s Day of the Seafarer, the IMO Secretary General, Arsenio Dominguez noted that to underscore the importance of a harassment free shipping.

His words: “IMO has taken a decisive step to amend the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for seafarers code, mandating training for all seafarers on preventing and addressing violence and harassment.

“Seafarers are among the most vulnerable workers due to the demanding and high-risk nature of their jobs.

“They sacrifice time with their families, personal comfort, and sometimes even their lives, just to keep the wheel of global commerce moving.

“It is therefore unacceptable that such selfless service is repaid with harassment. The very least the world can offer them is a workplace where dignity and respect are non-negotiable.

“Unlike land-based workers, seafarers often lack accessible reporting mechanisms due to the remote nature of their work, strict onboard hierarchies, and fear of victimization.

“Many suffer in silence. The “My Harassment-Free Ship” campaign seeks to break this silence by promoting a culture of respect, accountability, and support. IMO’s focus on this issue is commendable and timely.

“Protecting seafarers requires a united front. Maritime nations must take a more proactive stance by establishing monitoring systems that ensure the safety and well-being of crew members at all times. The responsibility is collective, and so should be the actions.”

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) continues to prioritize seafarer welfare.

Complaints raised by seafarers regarding unfair treatment are often promptly addressed, with dedicated committees set up to mediate and resolve such issues. This is a clear indication of institutional commitment.

In line with this year’s theme, NIMASA has already taken steps to establish real-time reporting channels, ensuring that seafarers have immediate access to support and intervention when needed.

To sustain the future of maritime trade, efforts must be intensified to make the profession attractive and safe for the next generation.

This includes implementing strong protective policies and enforcing strict penalties against perpetrators of harassment, particularly at sea. The acute shortage of seafaring personnel globally makes this point more important and even urgent.

The world must continue to recognize the indispensable role of seafarers – not just in words, but in action. Their welfare should remain a top priority for every government and industry stakeholder.

As the world mark this year’s Day of the Seafarer, let it go beyond symbolic optics into tangible commitments. The change we seek begins with collective accountability – from governments to shipping companies, crew members to the general public.

It is the responsibility of all stakeholders to rise to the challenge of creating ships that are not only seaworthy but also safe, respectful spaces where every seafarer can thrive. Because truly, seafarers make the world go round.