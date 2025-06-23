Tinubu: I’m Confident Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Will Return to Ecowas Soon

*Expresses deep concern over slow pace of activating ECOWAS standby force

*Hands over leadership to Sierra Leonean counterpart, Maada Bio, canvasses vigilance, unity, inclusive growth in region

*Says body will reshape regional economic diplomacy to build progressive W’Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, expressed the hope that ongoing diplomatic engagements with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic would eventually lead to their return to the regional body of ECOWAS.

He also expressed deep concern over the slow pace of activating the ECOWAS Standby Force and urged West African leaders to move swiftly from concept to reality in the collective fight against terrorism and transnational crimes.

The President raised these concerns and expressed hope in his opening speech at the 67th ECOWAS Authority’s Ordinary Session in Abuja, one of his last acts as chairman of the 50-year-old regional economic bloc.

According to the president, his leadership of the ECOWAS had done a lot to bring back the three defiant countries back to the fold and was optimistic his efforts would yield efforts soon.

“Under my chairmanship, I deployed all diplomatic means to engage and dialogue with our brothers in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. I am confident that before too long, they may return to the family, “he said.

He emphasised the urgency of operationalising the force in the face of escalating insecurity across the sub-region.

His words: “ECOWAS Standby Force must move from concept to operational reality. I am a little bit worried about the slow pace of its activation, which is taking longer than desired.”

Tinubu noted that threats confronting the region were transnational, “driven by agile and dangerous networks that respect nobody’s border.

“No single nation can, therefore, address these challenges alone. We must strengthen coordination, amplify political will, and prioritise a collective approach to secure it,” he added.

The President highlighted major milestones during his leadership of the regional bloc.

For instance, he said the completed ECOWAS Military Logistics Depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone, would play a critical role in providing equipment and other logistics to forces deployed by ECOWAS.

“Last February in Addis Ababa, Nigeria signed the Sixth Agreement with the African Union. With the depot’s completion, Nigeria is committing itself to sea-lift and air-lift arrangements with ECOWAS,” he said.

He called for deeper economic cooperation, empowering the private sector, and removing trade barriers to unlock West Africa’s potential.

“Our intra-regional trade remains low, even as we possess the potential to be an economic powerhouse. We must create the enabling environment, empower the private sector, and create the conditions necessary for innovation to flourish,” he said.

The president urged the speedy implementation of key regional infrastructure projects—including the West African Gas Pipeline, West African Power Pool, and Abidjan–Lagos Corridor Highway—as catalysts for development and integration.

Tinubu, however, handed over the chairmanship of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Julius Maada Bio, expressing confidence in the region’s continued path toward peace, stability, and prosperity.

The ECOWAS Authority’s 67th Ordinary Session closed with the symbolic handover of the Emblem to the incoming chair.

The president described it as a profound honour and privilege to have led the esteemed body, adding that he remained deeply humbled by the trust and support extended to him throughout his two-term tenure.

He said: “As I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment and optimism for the future of West Africa.

“I remain confident that with the continued cooperation of all its members, ECOWAS will scale greater heights in our collective pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity for our people and our region.”

Further reflecting on his tenure, Tinubu noted the complex political and security challenges the region has faced in recent years while calling on leaders to remain committed to the evolving needs of West African citizens.

“Let us deepen cooperation, uphold diplomatic principles, and foster inclusive growth that leaves no one behind—especially our youth, women, and vulnerable populations, who remain central to the future of our region,” he said.

The president emphasised the need to preserve democratic values and ensure that political stability was not separated from economic development.

“Our organisation must continue to strike a fine balance between its core regional mandate of economic integration and the complex political, security, and governance challenges, including the preservation of democratic values in our region.

“Economic integration cannot be superimposed on an untenable political environment. That is why we must remain steadfast in our resolve to rise to these emerging challenges,” he declared.

He commended the ECOWAS Commission, community institutions, and technical staff for their dedication and professionalism in supporting the Authority’s work and organising a successful summit.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the region’s shared mission and urged continued unity among member states.

“As you return to your respective countries, let us remain resolute in our shared mission to deepen our integration, protect our people, and build a prosperous, secure, and united West Africa,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, President Bio of Sierra Leone, the newly elected Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, outlined four key priorities.

He pledged to lead a renewed, people-centred, and action-oriented ECOWAS in the face of unprecedented challenges and opportunities for the West African region.

President Bio said his leadership would focus on restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy, revitalising regional security cooperation, unlocking economic integration, and building institutional credibility.

“We must engage transitional governments constructively and support member states in building stronger democratic institutions rooted in the rule of law.

“We must overhaul our collective security architecture—from intelligence sharing to rapid response capabilities—to confront new threats with unity and resolve.

“The ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, regional infrastructure, and cross-border value chains must become engines of job creation, trade, and resilience, especially for our women and youth.

“ECOWAS must reform itself to become more transparent, efficient, and responsive to the needs of its people. This is how we will rebuild trust in regional cooperation,” he said.

Bio commended Tinubu for laying a solid foundation of regional dialogue, economic recovery, and peacebuilding.’

“I am humbled to build upon the strong foundation you have established,” he said, thanking President Tinubu for his “experience and leadership,” he said.

Acknowledging the complexities of the current moment, the Sierra Leonean leader noted that West Africa stands at a crossroads, grappling with terrorism, illicit arms flow, political instability, and transnational crime, particularly in the Sahel and coastal states.

“The democratic space is under strain in parts of our region. In some countries, the constitutional order has been disrupted. Yet, across West Africa, citizens—especially our youth—are demanding not just elections, but also accountability, transparency, and a fair stake in national life,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a dinner organised for delegates attending the West African Economic Summit, Tinubu has expressed the commitment of ECOWAS leaders to work towards reshaping economic diplomacy in West Africa and build a sub-region that works for all.

He said the foundation was being laid through the trade liberalisation scheme, the West African power pool and the Abidjan to Lagos corridor (the planned 1,028-kilometer highway that will connect five West African countries), among others.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made reference to the trend in other regions of the world, saying the West African sub-region’s economic story, which has been one of missed opportunity, would end soon.

“While Asia operates 60% within its borders and Europe 70%, Africa remains at a mere 15%. West Africa is sadly even less. Through mechanisms such as the trade liberalisation scheme, the West African power pool, and the Abidjan to Lagos corridor (The Abidjan-Lagos corridor is a planned 1,028-kilometer highway that will connect five West African countries) we have laid the foundation, but now, we must build,” he added.

The president noted that the inaugural West African Economic Summit was a declaration of intent and an initiative of his government to reshape economic diplomacy across West Africa, bringing together leaders across the region and visionary voices to deliberate on its future.

His words: “The summit, anchored by the deal room and a formal declaration, among others, represent a shift from aspiration to action and from talk to task. We are convinced today, more than ever, that the destiny of our region does not lie in the hands of government alone but in our ability to bring the private sector to the centre of our planning.”

Tinubu emphasised the role of political leadership across Africa, noting that they were not here to complain but to facilitate.

“That is the spirit in which we are gathered here tonight, to remind ourselves that in this region, commerce shall not be shortened by Customs delays or innovation strangled by policy incoherence. We are truly a West Africa that works for all,” he added.

Earlier, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Alieu Omar Touray, applauded Tinubu’s leadership of the sub-regional body, acknowledging the commitment of the government of Nigeria to the peace and progress of West Africa.

He also thanked Nigeria for its support to ECOWAS and its various organs and institutions, noting that it underscored the country’s commitment to building a sub-region that works for all irrespective of socio-political background and ethnic affiliations.

On her part, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, said the meeting of leaders and stakeholders in the business and economic sector represented a renewed commitment to a more prosperous West African sub-region by dismantling the impediments to its progress and development.

She outlined ongoing efforts by leaders collaborating with other stakeholders and partners to harness the potentials and the energy of youths in the region to prepare them for the task of advancing the interest of the people and its development aspirations.

In another development, Shettima on Saturday evening, also represented Tinubu at a dinner in honour of former Bauchi State Governor, Alhaji Adamu Muazu, who turned 70 years.

Speaking at the birthday dinner held in Abuja, Shettima extolled the qualities of Muazu, describing him as “a statesman of the highest order who has shown restraint where many would have taken offence, extended a hand where others would have formed a fist.

“In your years of stewardship, you turned challenges into blueprints and dreams into enduring legacies for the people of Bauchi State. You remain the grand architect; you proved that governance is not about the noise we make but about the lives we touch.

“Also, we will always remember you as a statesman who chose country over chaos and peace over provocation. We do not merely celebrate your age, we celebrate a lifetime of consequence,” the VP added.

Earlier, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon applauded the impact of Muazu’s leadership in Bauchi and his stewardship in other positions of authority, urging the coming generation of leaders to emulate his virtues of patience, service and sacrifice.