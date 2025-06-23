Ogun Restates Stand to Encourage Investors to Boost Tourism, Others

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government at the weekend restated its commitment to encourage investors in order to boost tourism and other industry in the state.

The government said the current administration has been doing a lot to increase revenue earnings of the state from the chains in the tourism sector.

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noinmot Salako-Oyedele, restated the resolve of the state, at the commissioning of the Burger King outlet in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The outlet, which is 23rd Burger King restaurant/outlet in Nigeria and operating in seven states of the federation, was located at 18B Lalubu Street, Oke-Ilewo in the commercial area of the state capital.

The Deputy Governor, who commended the company for innovation in its operation, said residents of the state, will now enjoy quality food of the company like their other customers in the world.

Addressing guests which include traditional ruler of Papalanto, Oba Abdul Gafar, Gbadegesin of Egbaland, Chief Mutiu Adebowale and the Commissioner for Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Olatunji Odunlami among others, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Burger King Nigeria, Mr. Rushde Ibrahim, said the restaurant was opened in Abeokuta out of the demand by residents, who desire something different from what others had been offering them.

Ibrahim said: “One of the reasons we came to Abeokuta is because there was a very high demand. We have a lot of customers who visited Lagos and other cities where we are and said that we should come to Abeokuta because there is no burger restaurant in Abeokuta.

“We did our research and realised that food and beverage market in Abeokuta is expanding. We have been in the market for more than three years in Nigeria and we discovered that it is time that we move to Abeokuta.

“We also moved to Abeokuta because while the construction was ongoing, people stopped by and they were so excited to see Burger King coming to the town.”

The CEO said Burger King is different from other restaurants not only in terms of products alone but also in areas of operation.

“Burger King has always been different from others. We have been pioneers. We have always been innovative. If you look at this restaurant, this is built with ship containers.

“We are also really excited to let you know that Burger King Abeokuta is our first Green restaurant, showcasing our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint. This outlet operates on a gas-powered generator, gas AC, and no diesel, demonstrating our dedication to sustainability. We’ve also incorporated a hybrid container store, further emphasizing our efforts to minimize waste and maximize efficiency.

“Besides, our food is world class food. We are the leading burger chain restaurant in the world. What we are bringing to Abeokuta is quality, cleanliness and absolutely different services.

“In terms of product, we have our signature product which is burger. Of course we have local flavour coming in as well. We have included potato cubes, plantain cubes and sweet potatoes fried.

“We have a lot of local flavour as part of our menu. We are also introducing suya which is completely local,” Ibrahim said.

The managing director, therefore called on the residents of Abeokuta to patronise the company’s products and see the difference and enjoy value for their money.