Atuanya Bets on Digital Distribution with New Film

Iyke Bede

Nollywood actor Chigozie Atuanya’s latest film ‘Habakkuk’ premiered recently on YouTube, extending his filmography with a comedic take on desire, perception, and human obsession that blends satire with surprising depth.

The comedy-drama follows Habakkuk, a diligent gateman whose presence unexpectedly disrupts the dynamics within his employer’s household. As admiration for him grows among the daughters and even the wife, competition and tension rise. Matters come to a head when the youngest daughter lays sole claim to his affection, triggering a wave of rivalry and resentment within the family.

While ‘Habakkuk’ is laced with humour and light-hearted chaos, Atuanya notes that the film carries broader messages about perception, personal values, and the unexpected ways life unfolds. “There are so many things we enjoy today in life and we think it’s by our power, not knowing that it leads to destruction,” he shared.

The film continues Atuanya’s pivot toward direct-to-audience storytelling, using platforms like YouTube to bypass traditional distribution roadblocks and maintain creative control. His YouTube channel, Chigozie Atuanya Nolly TV, has become the go-to place for his productions.

And if ‘Habakkuk’ feels personal, that’s because it is. Atuanya’s filmmaking journey is marked by grit. Years ago, he handed a completed film over to a distributor — and earned nothing in return.

“I didn’t even get ten kobo,” he recounted. “I had no other option than to stake my generator to be able to finish the movie.”

Those setbacks taught him to keep his hands on the reins — both artistically and financially. As an actor-producer, Atuanya now sees value in playing both roles, shaping the final product from idea to release.

“I act and I produce, so I feel more comfortable in that,” he explained.

This approach has paid off before. His earlier film ‘Chetanna’ screened in four U.S. states, expanding his reach to a diaspora audience and reaffirming his belief in content with both emotional weight and export potential.

By betting on digital distribution, Atuanya joins a growing number of Nollywood filmmakers rewriting the rules by prioritising independence, flexibility, and an unfiltered connection to the audience.