Abiodun as Architect of Modern Day Ogun Economy

Femi Ogbonnikan

Like his counterparts in other states, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, marked the midterm of his second tenure on Thursday, May 29, 2025, showcasing some of the significant achievements of his administration over the past six years, especially in critical areas of the economy, infrastructure, healthcare delivery, education, job creation, women and youth empowerment, security, investment promotion and agro-allied industries, among others.

Given a thorough analysis of available statistics with the combined effects of his infrastructure transformation agenda and investment drive, the Governor can aptly be referred to as the architect of the Ogun State modern economy. Under the administration, the State has emerged as a leading economy and industrial hub in Nigeria and beyond.

This emergence is largely attributable to strategic geographical positioning complemented by significant investments in various infrastructure facilities.

Since its inception, the focus of the Abiodun administration has been on the creation of an enabling environment for industries to thrive and for commerce to flourish. As such, the government has prioritized the construction and rehabilitation of over 1,200 kilometres of roads across the three senatorial districts, including critical federal roads and those connecting industrial hubs, like Agbara-Lusada-Atan Road, Sagamu-Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road.

By geography, Ogun State strategically shares borders with Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital as New Jersey to New York (USA) and a major port city. It also shares international border with the Republic of Benin. This proximity has encouraged the administration to develop extensive road networks linking both states. For example, Shagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road, and crucial arteries within the Agbara-Ota industrial corridor (like Agbara-Lusada-Atan Road, Ilaro-Owode Road have significantly improved inter state connectivity.

These roads facilitate the seamless movement of raw materials, finished goods, and labour, making it attractive for manufacturing companies to set up factories in Ogun State and transport their products to markets across Nigeria and beyond. Most notably, Agbara-Ota Industrial Estate is one of the oldest and largest industrial estates in Nigeria, if not entire sub-region hosting numerous multinational and local manufacturing companies. Its rapidly expansion as the biggest industrial centre highlights the commitment of the present government to infrastructure development as a catalyst for industrial growth.

Additionally, the Ogun State proximity to Lagos, hosting the largest market and busiest ports in Nigeria, has also contributed to its emergence as an industrial hub. Through numerous policies implemented by the government to attract businesses, such as road infrastructure, and direct support for small and medium-sized enterprises, Ogun State has consistently sustained itself as an emerging economic powerhouse in Nigeria. The trajectory of the economy over the last six years has shown significant strides in sectors like manufacturing, education, health, agriculture, energy, and transportation and youth empowerment. Over all, the sustained improvement in infrastructure has made it an attractive destination for investors and a leading economy in Nigeria.

Another testament to Governor Abiodun’s commitment to industrial promotion is the creation of various industrial clusters, including Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone (FTZ), located in Igbesa, Remo Economic Development Cluster/Industrial Platform Remo Free Zone (IPRFZ), a newer and ambitious $400 million project in partnership with ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms located in Sagamu, Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) and Olokola Free Trade Zone. Apart from investment attraction, this initiative provides incentives like tax waivers, streamlined regulations, and dedicated infrastructure, drawing significant foreign direct investment, particularly from China.

Currently, Agbara Industrial Estate, one of the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa, is hosting over 44 operational companies with more than 6,000 Nigerian employees. According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ogun State has attracted over 70 percent of manufacturing investments with significant investments from companies like Dangote Cement and Lafarge Cement. The state has equally drawn huge Direct Foreign Investments (DFI), with 311 manufacturing plants setting up or expanding factories in the last six years, according to the Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

The Gateway International Airport (Iperu-Ilishan), which has already been licensed and about to commence full commercial operations, is a game-changer.

This is not just another airport, it is a unique airport with a difference. Preparatory to the commencement of full commercial operations, a world-class aerodrome lighting system has just been commissioned. The standard of infrastructure provided at the airport has been described as an

ambitious journey towards global excellence and relevance, as it is internationally compliant and adequately equipped to support safe, round-the-clock aviation activity. For instance, the installed lighting infrastructure has been adjudged to be of highest aviation standard, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency. It also has a Category I (CAT I) approach lighting system to guide aircraft during poor visibility, providing essential support to pilots on final approach. According to experts, this system ensures landings can proceed safely during inclement weather, minimizing disruptions and significantly improving reliability for airlines and passengers alike.

Other critical lighting components include runway edge lights, which provide visual orientation and lateral positioning for pilots during takeoff and landing, and runway elevated end lights, which alert pilots to the end of the runway. Displaced threshold lights have equally been integrated to mark runway sections not designated for landing, but improving spatial awareness and safety margins.

The airport is envisioned as a major cargo and logistics hub that will significantly enhance the state’s capacity for airfreight, particularly for agricultural produce and manufactured goods.

In addition, the upcoming Kajola Dry Port aims to complement the agro-cargo airport by facilitating the receipt and processing of goods from Lagos sea ports, helping to decongest the ports and streamline logistics for industries in Ogun State.

Other than this, there are also other complementary projects like the $500 million investment by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to strengthen power transmission networks in industrial clusters, including Agbara, Sagamu, Mowe, to address power challenges and ensure a more affordable and stable energy supply.

Similarly, the recent commissioning of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) Digital Innovation Park in Abeokuta aims to foster technological advancement, support startups, and provide high-speed internet and co-working spaces, adding up to the list of critical infrastructures, making Ogun State an investment destination of choice. Though a relatively new initiative, this infrastructure is crucial for the growth of the ICT sector and a diversified economy.

These infrastructures, coupled with investor-friendly policies, abundant natural resources like limestone for cement production and a large labour force, have collectively cemented Ogun State’s reputation as a prime destination for industries and a leading economic player in Nigeria.

Above all, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration has deliberate policies focusing on investment and industrial promotion as a cornerstone of its “Building Our Future Together” mantra. This initiatives are primarily designed to create an enabling environment for businesses through policy reforms, infrastructure development, and targeted investment drives. The establishment of Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest), in particular, has played a significant role in industrial promotion, serving as a single point of contact for investors, providing end-to-end facilitation services, from initial inquiries and detailed information on opportunities to guiding through regulatory requirements and offering aftercare services. This has effectively streamlined the process of setting up and operating businesses in Ogun State. It has also been instrumental in attracting significant new investments, including major projects like a British battery recycling company (first of its kind in Africa) and a large Chinese steel plant.

The various reform policies of the administration has further improved Ogun State’s ranking in the Ease-of-Doing-Business index and made it a more attractive destination for investors. The Governor deliberately set up Business Environment Council (OGBEC) to harmonize regulations across state and local government levels, ensuring no conflicting rules burden businesses. With the policy reform, regular reviews of existing regulations are conducted to foster a more business-friendly landscape. The reform, coupled with the computerized tax payment and streamlined business registration processes, has significantly helped to reduce bottlenecks and promote efficiency. These efforts have resulted in the state recording its highest influx of industries in recent years, leading to job creation and increased Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Beyond the economy,

the administration has also implemented a comprehensive policy framework across education, healthcare, and social services, guided by his “Building Our Future Together” mantra and his “ISEYA” (Infrastructure, Social Welfare & Wellbeing, Education, Youth Employment, and Agriculture) mantra.

Pursuant to the renewed effort to reverse the past neglect and restore Ogun State’s reputation as the “Education Capital” of Nigeria, the administration has built and renovated well over 1,000 blocks of classrooms and schools across all 236 wards, identifiable by their distinctive yellow roofs. Additionally, the state government has supplied schools with over 50,000 new desks and chairs and other essential learning materials. It has approved the construction of 12 blocks of 900 smart classrooms in four flagship schools across each zone (e.g., Abeokuta Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Remo Secondary School, Yewa College).

Other notable achievements in the education sector include employment of over 4,000 teachers through various initiatives, including the “OgunTeach” scheme, improved remuneration and welfare of teachers, prompt payment of salaries and allowances, approval of increased rural allowances, transport allowances, absorption of “OgunTeach” interns into permanent appointments, release of backlog of promotions for teachers and abolition of all forms of levies and indiscriminate fees in primary and secondary schools to ensure free and accessible education.

The administration’s commitment to repositioning healthcare delivery focuses more on Primary Healthcare (PHC) as the foundation for achieving universal health coverage. This has resulted in rehabilitating, equipping, and staffing at least 100 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state’s 236 wards. The aim is to provide accessible and affordable healthcare at the grassroots level.

Apart from all these, the government has commissioned other health facilities, including General Hospitals and specialized units and donation of the state model college building at Onijaganjagan for the take-off of the new Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta.

Other interventions include

payment of N100 million counterpart fund to access the federal government’s BHCPF, release of N310 million Equity Fund for Vulnerable to provide health insurance access for low-income residents, facilitating free surgeries for over 1,000 residents, release of N324 million to support 3,300 pregnant women for free antenatal, postnatal care, and a N5,000 token after delivery. The initiative aims to provide financial protection against high out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and ensure universal access to quality healthcare.

The Abiodun administration’s social services policy is largely integrated into its overall “Building Our Future Together” mantra, focusing on welfare, empowerment, and poverty alleviation. Thus, in the wake of the recent food scarcity causing social tension in the country, the administration released N5 billion intervention fund and support for mass food production to alleviate the impact of rising food prices and economic hardships. This followed the distribution of food palliatives (rice and other essential items) to approximately 300,000 households across the state, often in collaboration with organisations like the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Consistent with the policy of the administration to prioritize workers’ welfare, the government has intensified efforts to clear backlog deductions with a monthly commitment of N500 million towards outstanding payments.

As citizens look toward a brighter future in the second half of the administration, Governor Abiodun has promised not to let the guard down, urging the support of all and sundry for the delivery of dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of the state.

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Ogun State Governor on Media.