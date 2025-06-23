2027 Guber: Imo People Brace up for Succession Battle as Charlie Orie, Chima Mattew Amadi, Others Warm up

By Temple Izu Dikeocha

As the 2027 general election gathers momentum, interested governorship contenders across political lines in Imo State have continued to initiate various reforms and engagements to woo more supporters, followers, admirers, party members and the general electorate. Although Governor Hope Uzodimma is expected to complete his second term and final governorship mandate on the 15th day of January 2028, political gladiators are already preparing and warming up to assume leadership of the state.

While the names of some political heavyweights continue to dominate discussion and political conversations within the State, the outgoing governor seems to keep his succession plans secret calling for restraints amongst his ranks and files.

With the recently amended electoral law, the Independent National Electoral Commission expect all political parties to produce their candidates no later than at least eight months before the general election. Therefore, all serious-minded governorship aspirants in the State have resumed realignment, alliance building, and mobilisation to secure the peoples nod.

In Imo State for example, Analysts and Political Pundits anticipate a very competitive, volatile and tensed race, with each zone, especially Owerri and Okigwe positioning itself and laying claim as the rightful owner of the 2027 governorship seat in the State.

Investigations shows that next governorship polls in the State may not necessarily follow the patterns of the previous governorship election as it is expected that local issues and personalities not necessarily political parties and geographical zone would determine who emerges victorious at the end of the Imo guber race in 2027.

However, underground politicking is intensifying in the State as serious political heavyweights are being linked to the 2027 governorship race, despite none of them making an official pronouncement yet.

According to a reliable source, among those being considered for the State top position in 2027 are the former Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Hon Chief Charles Orie (Akuatuegwu), An International businessman, and well known humanitarian and philanthropist Dr Chima Mattew Amadi, former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, National Secretary of the PDP and the Imo State 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate, Sen Samuel Anyanwu. Others are former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the Senator Representing Owerri Zone, Sen Ezenwa Onyewuchi, and Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho, etc.

Enyinnaya Onuegbu, the Commisioner for Lands Imo State and a cabinet member from Owerri zone, recently addressed the press about his rumored gubernatorial ambition, a move analysts believe is a clear signal that those who are nursing ambitions to succeed Gov Uzodimma within the APC fold and the governor’s camp are treading softly.

To show his seriousness that he does not want any distraction in the Imo 2027 guber bid, Gov Uzodimma recently sacked one of his prominent colleagues and longtime political ally, C.O.C. Akaolisa, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State. Akaolisa, a prominent member of Uzodimma’s administration, had made controversial statements regarding the 2027 succession plan of the Government. He openly declared and advocated in the pages of local Newspaper that only loyalists from Gov Uzodimma’s ‘Camp Hope’ would be allowed to succeed the governor.

Akaolisa had also argued that Martin Agbaso from Owerri zone deserved justice for the alleged injustice he suffered in 2007 when Maurice Iwu, then INEC Chairman, annulled the governorship election Agbaso was poised to win.

Akolisa’s removal no doubt depicts the fact that the Governor is anxious and determined to retain his grip, name and install his preferred successor in 2028 without the support and contributions of any of his political followers. All of this makes for a potentially tense and unpredictable contest ahead of the 2027 Imo guber election.

As the clock ticks and the days draw nearer, Imolites have since began to look inwards so that the State do not pick the wrong candidate after the end of Governor Uzodimma’s tenure as the State do not have a good succession history.

Recall that former Governors Achike Udenwa and Rochas Okorocha remained focus with governance until their time was up in office. They never knew how the ticket of their party was obtained from the Abuja Godfathers and denied them the privilege of producing a successor. Similar scenario is being expected in 2027 as the governor seem shy to name and groom his successor early enough while still in office but instead choose to ground his succession plans in silence and secrecy.

In Imo State, Hon Chief Charles Orie is the only Leader close to the Governor who has openly and boldly expressed interest in becoming the next governor in 2027. He is a ranking chieftain of the APC in Imo State. He was among the top political heavyweights who rally huge support for the Governor Uzodinma second term in office.

He also served and played a very vital role in the legal battle that ousted the political dominance of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha from the Imo State Government House on January 14, 2020. Since his quiet but strategic withdrawal and exit from the 3R Government six months after assumption of second term in office of Gov Uzodinma, he has secured overwhelming and massive endorsement and acceptance from the people of the State both in the Diaspora and at home with many pledging to help actualize his 2027 governorship ambition. Civil society and students group, together with religious bodies have also continued to present to him an award of recognition including the evening programme students of Federal Polytechnic Nekede who recently bestowed on him, the Illustrious Imo Personality of the year award in recognition of his outstanding service to the people of the State.

However, findings still reveal that there are several other aspirants for the Douglas House come 2027. Though these aspirants have not openly declared their intentions, their supporters have been campaigning for them through publications on social media platforms.

One of them is Mazi Chima Amadi, a likely governorship hopeful who seems focused on his governorship ambition.

Amadi’s approach to his guber bid does not pander to the zoning sentiments or Charter of Equity. He has anchored his aspiration on reaching out to the grassroots through the act of philanthropy. He pulled a stint when he shockingly wooed the APC Publicity Secretary Cajethan Duke and the APC State Assistant Legal Adviser Blyden Amajirionwu and several APC Ward Chairmen in Ngor Okpala to his fold, a move that gave bold impetus to his Mazi Campaign Organisation. He was also recently reported to to have allegedly wooed the SA to the Governor Collins Opuruozor with money and a vehicle but the governor’s aide rejected his offer. His impetus to challenge the status quo have no doubt endeared him to the people of the State who now see him as a serious contender for the 2027 Governorship.

Okigwe zone, too, has also intensified its advocacy for the governorship, citing alleged marginalization.

Chief Tony Chukwu, for instance an influential leader from Okigwe zone once controversially suggested that Owerri zone should relinquish the state capital in exchange for the governorship in 2027.

Historically, Imo governorship elections have always been highly competitive, often disregarding agreements on zoning.

Every election cycle, all zones field candidates regardless of any perceived agreements by some group of persons.

The Imo governorship race has always been a free-for-all contest. Can the Charter of Equity truly in 2027 deter determined aspirants from all the three zones from contesting? The answer is no.

As 2027 approaches, Imo State faces a critical test of whether the Charter of Equity will prevail or the state witnesses another open-ended contest remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is that the stakes are higher than ever, with each zone prepared to stake its claim in what promises to be a fiercely contested poll.

While the state waits for the governor to make his preferred successor known, permutations and political analysis will continue to go on to ensure the State does not pick a wrong candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

*Temple Izu Dikeocha is a Public Affairs Analyst.