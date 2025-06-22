Sterling Bank Supports UN Tourism Event in Africa/68th CAF Meeting

By Justina Uzo

UN Tourism has acknowledged Sterling Bank high level of support in meeting the specialised needs of the tourism sector in Nigeria.

The United Nations body responsible for fostering responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism, closed its 68th CAF meeting held recently at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, with a 68th CAF Tourism Gala Dinner, a night that brought together, global tourism leaders, regional decision makers in tourism, changemakers and cultural ambassadors from across the continent.

Head, Tourism, Sterling Bank, Abiola Adelana who was

honoured to speak to the august visitors, was able to highlight some of the giant steps made by

Sterling Bank, the benchmark financial institution in the tourism sector. She said Sterling Bank is supporting businesses and ecosystems that celebrate the richness of our culture and heritage in Nigeria.

In her Keynote Speech, tilted “

Tourism as the New Gold: Reimagining Africa’s Future through Innovation, Inclusion, and Imagination,” she said

It’s an honour to speak with you tonight, not just as a voice for Sterling Bank, but as an African who deeply believes that our continent’s greatest wealth lies not in her soil, but in her soul. In her stories, her journeys, and in the power of her people to move.

We are not here for formality. We are here to honour the sector that stitches economies, cultures, and generations together. Tourism is not entertainment. It is empowerment. Not a luxury, but a lever for jobs, dignity, and national pride,

“We like to say at Sterling: When people move, money moves. Cultures dance together. Ideas fall in love. And economies, once sleeping, begin to wake,” says

Abiola Adelana on behalf of the Managing Director of Sterling Bank during the Tourism Regional Commission for Africa.

According to her,

mining the real gold

Africa’s gold today is experiential. It’s the warmth of a welcome, the rhythm of a drumbeat, the aroma of Jollof rice (Nigerian cuisine /Jollof being the best of course). It is our identity.

Sterling Bank understood this early. In 2022, we became The first Nigerian bank to commit over ₦5 billion exclusively to the tourism and creative economy. Not as charity, but as strategic investment.

And we’ve seen the ripple effects, over 46 community-based tourism initiatives launched, festivals like Argungu, Ojude Oba and Ikogosi once seen as local celebrations, now anchor local economies, contributing as much as 60 per cent of annual revenue in their peak seasons.”

She continued,

“Nigerians are also crossing borders, from Kigali to Nairobi, from Accra to Addis, participating in Africa’s record 34.6 per cent growth in tourism GDP last year. That’s not just impressive, it’s transformative.”

Amid the excitement

over the successful international event hosted by the Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Culture, Art, Tourism and Creative and the UN Tourism, Elcia Grandcourt, UN Tourism Regional Director for Africa, said her team and the delegates had very interesting and successful meeting in The two days the lmeeting lasted.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and and Creating Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, had used the opportunity to market Nigeria as a destination to visitors

The Secretary-General UN Tourism, Zurab Pololikashvi, commendef the organisers of the successful meeting.

In the excitement,

Pololikashvi, who has visited Nigeria severally since assuming office in 2018, spoke passionately about the greatness of the country and the potential, which he expressed satisfaction that are being unlocked under the present administration with investments in infrastructure and tourism.

“For me, this return to Abuja is deeply symbolic. My first official mission as Secretary-General in 2018 was to this very city,” the Secretary- general said.

“I remember it very fondly. We forged new bonds of solidarity and resolved to place tourism at the heart of Africa’s development.

According to him, the theme of the Thematic Conference reflects where Africa’s future must head to

“Tourism flourishes when it celebrates innovation and creativity. Africa’s music, film, fashion and culinary scenes captivate global audiences and travellers” he said. Adding “Let us scale up programmes that link young designers, musicians and filmmakers with tourism boards and investors, turning talent into prosperity and pride.”

“Africa is also home to the world’s youngest population. Giving that youth the skills to innovate, manage and lead is our greatest competitive edge.

“When learning is lifelong and inclusive, tourism becomes a ladder out of poverty and a platform for leadership in technology, conservation and culture alike,” he added.

Pololikashvili also noted that the road from Abuja 2018 to here and now has proved that when Africa speaks with one voice, the world listens.

“To President Bola Tinubu, the Government of Nigeria and all partners who have made this gathering possible, I offer our heartfelt thanks for hosting us. To every delegate, your commitment and ideas are the lifeblood of African tourism.

The journey continues, and Africa leads the way,” he concluded.

The 3-day 68th meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) also featured high-level panel discussions, especially the one on Artificial Intelligence in tourism, where the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, joined other African experts including Ikechi Uko, organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market;

Director General of the African Development /Bank (AfDB) Abdul Kamara; Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde and Carlos Díez de la Lastra – CEO of Lesson Roches Global Hospitality Education, Spain.

The Nigerian president, President Bola Tinubu who was represented by the VP, Kashim Shettima, during the opening ceremony had called on African countries to adopt policies that promote eco-friendly tourism and preservation of cultural heritage.