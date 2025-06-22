Outrage over Killing of 71 in Borno, Kano, Kebbi, Plateau, Shettima, Mutfwang Condemn Attacks

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

No fewer than 71 people were killed in attacks by bandits and female suicide bombers in Kebbi and Borno states, respectively, as well as a bomb explosion in Kano State, and a mob in Plateau State.



Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima has condemned in strongest terms the suicide bomb attack at a local food joint in Konduga Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State on Friday night.



Similarly, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and his Kaduna State counterpart, Uba Sani, have also condemned the tragic mob action that claimed the lives of travellers in Mangun District of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Friday evening.



In Kebbi State, the government confirmed the loss of 30 lives in the recent bandit attacks on the Zuru communities.



The Chairmen of Zuru and Danko Wasagu LGAs, Muhammad Gajere, and Hussaini Bena, reported that 16 people were killed in Tadurga, while 14 others lost their lives in Kyebu and Yar-Kuka in the Waje District.



While speaking during a visit by the State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Tafida, to Tadurga at the weekend, Gajere and Bena added that several others were injured.



The attackers also made away with livestock and other valuables.



Tafida conveyed the government’s sympathy during a visit.



He expressed the government’s condolences to the people of Tadurga in Zuru LGA and Kyebu in Danko Wasagu LGA, both within the Zuru Emirate.

The deputy governor, who represented Governor Nasir Idris, vowed that the state government was committed to enhancing security, and would take measures to block all entry points into Tadurga and Kyebu to prevent future attacks.



Senator Tafida also offered prayers for the souls of the deceased and asked Allah to grant their families the strength to bear the loss.



In a show of support, Senator Tafida announced a donation of N50 million to the affected communities, N25 million each for Tadurga and Kyebu.



The traditional ruler of Dabai, Alhaji Suleman Dabai, commended the state government for its swift response.



In Borno State, no fewer than 24 persons were reportedly killed and several others injured by a female suicide bomber in Konduga LGA of the state on Friday night.



The state’s police command spokesperson, ASP Nahun Daso, who confirmed the attack yesterday, said the improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated at a food joint, where the attacker targeted residents who had gathered in a large number to buy food.



Daso said the body of the suicide bomber was severely dismembered by the blast, with only the head recovered from the scene.



“Following the incident, a joint response team comprising the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit, Military, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and local hunters was deployed to the scene,” he added.



The spokesperson said that the area was cordoned off and thoroughly searched for other possible explosive devices, but none was found.



“The injured victims were evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), where they are currently receiving treatment, while the remains of the deceased were also deposited at the hospital mortuary.



“The victims were confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty,” he said.



He said that security had been reinforced in Konduga and surrounding communities to prevent further attacks and restore public confidence.



Meanwhile, 12 travellers from the Basawa community in Zaria, Kaduna State, were killed on Friday by a mob in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.



While eight persons were confirmed dead and their bodies recovered, four persons were missing.



Eleven others, who sustained injuries, were receiving treatment at a hospital.



The travellers including men, women, and children were heading to Qua’an Pan LGA of the state for a wedding ceremony in an 18-seater bus, belonging to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria when they missed their way at about 8 pm on Friday.



The Chief Imam of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Mangu, Sheikh Suleiman Haruna who confirmed the incident to journalists, said that the corpses have been deposited at Mangu General Hospital.



He said: “There were 31 travellers in the bus; we have recovered and deposited eight corpses in the hospital. We have asked the security personnel to help recover the remaining four that are missing. We were together with the chairman of Mangu LGA and he has been up and doing on the matter.”



One of the survivors, Ibrahim Umar narrated that: “We were heading to Qua’an Pan to attend a wedding ceremony of our brother when we missed our way. We stopped and asked some people for directions, but before we knew it, they surrounded the vehicle, shouting and attacking us with dangerous weapons.

“The mob killed the driver first and then attacked others. They also burnt the bus. We are now in the hospital, receiving treatment.”



When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Mr. Alfred Alabo said the command was aware of the incident but would issue a statement regarding it later as the police were still working to ascertain the facts before making any comments.



Meanwhile, Governor Mutfwang who condemned the attack also confirmed that preliminary reports revealed that the victims inadvertently ran into a tense and volatile situation in Mangun, a community grappling with sustained terrorist attacks.



He said: “Tragically, the incident resulted in the loss of eight innocent lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Mangu.”



The governor, who visited the survivors in the hospital and the scene of the incident, expressed profound grief and described the mob action as totally condemnable and avoidable. He noted with sadness that the Mangun District and adjoining districts of Chakfem in Mangu LGA and Mushere in Bokkos LGA have, for over a month, suffered coordinated terrorist assaults resulting in daily casualties and mass displacements, plunging communities into mourning and distress.

He, however, emphasized that the prolonged attacks did not justify such a senseless act against innocent commuters.



“Today is a tragic day for us in Plateau State. I never imagined such a senseless act of violence could occur within our borders, especially considering the commendable efforts of our youths in this community and neighbouring districts who have consistently risen to support security agencies in defending against criminal incursions.



“It is deeply disheartening that the same youths who have shown courage and patriotism would turn around and take the law into their own hands. This is utterly unacceptable, and the government will not sweep it under the carpet. We are working to build a Plateau that is welcoming to all and hospitable to visitors. We have been educating our young people about the importance of allowing free passage on all roads across the state, and this incident has come to us as a rude shock.



“I want to reassure Nigerians that the Plateau State remains a safe place for all travellers. I have spoken with my colleague, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State to brief him on this unfortunate incident. I have also reached out to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to express my heartfelt condolences over this tragic loss of lives. In the spirit of solidarity, we will be sending a high-level delegation to commiserate with the Government and people of Kaduna State as well as the Zazzau Emirate.”



He directed the General Hospital in Mangu and all other medical facilities attending to the victims to provide optimal care, assuring that the Plateau State Government would bear the full cost of treatment.

Mutfwang also charged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that justice is served.

The governor has also constituted a high-powered delegation to visit the Kaduna State Government and the families of the deceased in Zaria to convey the heartfelt condolences of the government and people of Plateau State.

Kaduna State Governor, Sani, also condemned the killing, calling on security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute those behind the attack.

He vowed that the state government would not leave a stone unturned until the criminals were hunted down and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued yesterday, the Plateau State Police Command said it arrested 22 suspects in connection with the brutal killing of the 12 wedding guests.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred, said the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, visited the scene yesterday morning alongside heads of other security agencies and senior police officials.

Assuring the public of a thorough investigation, the police warned against reprisals and urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activity.

In Kano State, no fewer than five people were killed by a suspected explosion involving a military-grade mortar bomb, while 15 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, who arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion, said the blast may have originated from a military ordnance believed to have been improperly handled or transported.

“I received a call that something serious had happened. When I arrived, I found that it was a suspected explosion—possibly a military mortar bomb. Fifteen people were injured, and unfortunately, five died,” he said.

“The situation is still under investigation, but we understand the vehicle involved may have come from Yobe State.

“Preliminary findings suggest the explosive material was being transported by a trailer, but it remains unclear whether the vehicle was carrying military personnel or contractors,” he added.

He said authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion or the ownership of the explosives.

He urged the public to remain calm.