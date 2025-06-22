NNPCL Shops for New Spokesperson as Soneye Exits Company, Cites Family, Personal Responsibilities

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has started shopping for a new spokesman as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, OlufemiSoneye, has exited the company after 20 months of meritorious service.

Soneye announced his exit from the national oil company yesterday in a statement he signed and shared with his professional colleagues in the media.

The outgoing NNPCL spokesperson said his decision to leave the company would allow him to devote more time to his family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require his closer presence.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for the unwavering support, professionalism, and genuine commitment you’ve shown in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months. Your role in building a vibrant and effective communications presence for our national energy company has been nothing short of invaluable.

“I wish to inform you that I have stepped aside from my role as Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Limited.

“This decision will allow me to devote more time to my family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require my closer presence.

“It has been a profound honour to serve both the Company and our country, and to contribute in my way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd. I am deeply grateful for the trust reposed in me, the opportunities granted, and the incredible professionals both within and outside the organisation with whom I have worked.

“I remain a steadfast supporter and ambassador of NNPC Ltd wherever I go. I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage in support of the Company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future.”