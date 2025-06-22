FG Raises the Alarm on Dangers of Rapid Urbanisation, Deforestation, Cites Diseases, Erosion, Flooding

KuniTyessi in Abuja

In the face of rapid urbanisation, the federal government has warned that diseases, erosion, flooding, and other negative effects will become a norm unless urgent measures are taken to integrate urban forests into city planning.

The government said the absence of urban forestry in development plans has continued to expose cities to climate-induced hazards such as extreme heat, air pollution, and the spread of diseases.

Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), Dr. SalehAbubakar, gave the warning at the 2025 and maiden edition of The Future Conference with the theme, ‘Sustainable Cities- The Future of Housing’ which was organised by Coresphere Nigeria Limited in Abuja yesterday.

Represented by the agency’s Director of Planning, Policy, and Coordination, Dr. Innocent OnuAlenyi, NAGGW DG noted that by 2050, Nigeria’s population is projected to exceed 265 million, adding that without green buffers, the consequences could be catastrophic.

He said most Nigerian cities are currently ill-equipped to cope with future climate pressures due to poor integration of greenery and forest ecosystems.

Saleh said: “You see, a city that is planned without forest is going to be exposed to wave heat and a lot of illnesses that are going to be consequent upon that. But if we do have a city, which is going to be sustainable, well-planned, and well-managed with urban forest, leave some green corridors or parks and gardens where people can recreate, enjoy themselves, interact, and socialise.

“If we keep cutting trees and it is not nipped in the bud now, it’s going to cascade into some other things. Imagine that by 2050, almost every person in Nigeria, we’ll be talking about 265 million Nigerians living in cities. And if we’re living in cities and we don’t have those contributions of the urban forest, that means a lot of diseases, a lot of flooding, and all of that will be the experience, which is not necessary.”

Saleh called for legal frameworks that require tree planting as a prerequisite for building approvals.

According to him, every house should have at least four trees – one at each corner, adding that such measures would prevent erosion, reduce surface runoff, and recharge groundwater.

On Nigeria’s commitment to environmental protection, he urged governments at all levels to move beyond policy pronouncements and implement existing blueprints.

He cited states like Gombe and Borno, which initiated tree-plantingprogrammes despite financial and security challenges.

Speaking, the director of the Department of Climate Change, Federal Minister of Environment, represented by the Head of the Vulnerability and Adaptation Division, Jonah Barde, observed that climate change is not tomorrow’s problem but that of today.

He said the coastal flooding in Lagos to desert encroachment in the North was pushing stakeholders to advocate for climate-resilient housing designs, investment in elevated structures, eco-drainage systems, and weather-resistant roofing materials.

According to him, every new housing project must be made to undergo environmental impact screening and follow green compliance codes.

He said: “It is estimated that about 70 per cent of the world population will be living in cities by the year 2050. If we continue with business-as-usual urban expansion, we risk deepening environmental degradation and social inequity.

“The future of housing in Nigeria lies not only in cement and bricks but also in codes and connectivity. We must support and encourage local prop-tech innovators who use mobile platforms to digitise land titles, automate rent-to-own systems, and provide transparent construction cost trackers.

“The Federal Ministry of Environment, through the Department of Climate Change, has made it a strategic priority to mainstream climate-smart development across sectors. We are embedding sustainability into every pillar of our national planning from agriculture to energy, from education to infrastructure.”

Managing Director of Coresphere, and convener of the Future Conference, Sonia Somuvie, said the rising cost of rent, poor housing quality, and the loss of indigenous green spaces are among the growing challenges in cities.