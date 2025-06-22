Benue Political Coalition Emerges to Challenge APC, PDP in 2027 Elections

George Okoh in Makurdi

A new political realignment is taking shape in Benue State as a coalition of political actors and parties has vowed to challenge the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 general elections.

The coalition, comprising stakeholders across Benue South Senatorial District, convened over the weekend at Haggi Suite, Otukpo, to deliberate on the formation of a formidable third-force party to reshape the political landscape in the state and beyond.

In his welcome remarks, former Benue State PDP Chairman, Chief John Ngbede, decried the current state of the PDP, describing it as “decayed and hijacked by selfish interests.”

According to him, the party no longer serves the people’s collective aspirations, prompting the urgent need for a new political direction.

“The PDP has been taken over by individuals building barriers rather than bridges. They have imported poverty and division among our people. It’s time we unite under a new coalition to restore hope,” Ngbede stated.

The coalition draws strength from all nine local government areas of Benue South—Apa, Agatu, Ado, Ogbadibo, Ohimini, Otukpo, Okpokwu, Oju, and Obi. The movement is being spearheaded by none other than former Senate President of the 7th and 8th Assemblies, Senator David Mark, whose leadership is seen as a rallying point for credible opposition and reform.

Key political figures at the Otukpo meeting included Chief John Ngbede, Hon. David Olofu, Prof. David Salifu, Chief Chris AdabaAbah, AlhajiAuduSule, Chief Abba Adaudu, Rt. Hon. Abu Umoru, Rt. Hon. Abu Edor, Rt. Hon. Samson Okwu and Mrs. AbejeEgwa.

Speaking at the meeting, former Benue State Finance Commissioner, Hon. David Olofu, criticised the current administration for its failure to deliver basic infrastructure in rural areas, which he said has worsened the insecurity plaguing the state.

“Any government that fails to invest in rural infrastructure fails its people. The resulting insecurity has pushed our people into deeper poverty. That is why they are seeking an alternative political platform to reclaim their dignity and development,” Olofu stated.

Also speaking was Samson Okwu, who declared that PDP was no longer a party so it could not run a coalition.

The coalition has pledged to expand its consultations and grassroots mobilisation in the coming months as it prepares to formally launch a new political party with a clear vision to restore good governance, unity, and progress in Benue State.

With the entry of the coalition into the political arena, observers say the 2027 elections in Benue may mark a dramatic turning point in the state’s democratic history.