Based on Tinubu’s Directive for Lasting Peace in Benue, Akume Tor Tiv, Och’Idoma, Elders Parley

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has met with the paramount traditional rulers of Benue State – the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, and the Och’Idoma, Agabaidu Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John as part of continuous efforts to restore peace and security in the state.



A statement yesterday by Director Information and Public Relations Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said the high-level meeting, held in Benue State was sequel to a directive by President Bola Tinubu proposing that a strategic peace committee aimed at addressing the root causes of violence in Benue and charting a path toward lasting reconciliation and stability be urgently convened

At the meeting, the SGF, described the incident as heartbreaking and reiterated the president’s resolve to end the senseless killings in the food basket of the nation and across the country.



“We want to appeal to you to continue to stay vigilant so that miscreants do not infiltrate the communities. Whenever you observe a breach, do not resist in informing us. The President will never disappoint you,” he said.



He noted that the inclusion of the Tor Tiv and Och’Idoma in the process reflected the Tinubu administration’s recognition of the important role of traditional institutions in conflict resolution, community dialogue, and peace-building.



In their remarks, the two Benue monarch commended the President Tinubu for his physical assessment in the state and assured the federal government of their full support and commitment to peace efforts.



Likewise, they entreated all Benue communities to give peace a chance and cooperate with the committee once inaugurated.



The proposed peace committee led by Akume has commenced consultations immediately, with a mandate to recommend actionable solutions to end the attacks in Benue State.