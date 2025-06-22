ATIKU ABUBAKAR: A LEGACY DEFERRED

KALU OKORONKWO argues that Atiku’s quest for the presidency is not one of failure, but of a legacy deferred

In every generation, few personalities rise not just as politicians but as enduring forces in the story of a nation. Among notable Nigerians in public, private and political life, only few individuals have journeyed with as much persistence, clarity of purpose, and passionate connection to the Nigerian dream as AlhajiAtikuAbubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, a man whose name has become synonymous with resilience, strategy, and national ambition.

For more than three decades, his name has been a constant fixture in the evolving story of Nigeria’s democracy. To some, Atiku is the man who has tried and failed. But to the more discerning, he is the man who has refused to quit not because of blind ambition, but because of an unrelenting quest for Nigeria’s redemption.

His name, often evoking debate and admiration in equal measure, is now etched not only in the history of electoral contests but in the enduring hope of a nation still searching for balance, prosperity, and unity. His quest for the Nigerian presidency over time is not one of failure, but of a legacy deferred, not denied.

This is a journey that goes beyond the ballot, beyond the noise of campaigns and the calculations of politics. It is the story of a man who sees leadership not as a title to be won, but as a platform to rebuild a nation that he knows, loves, and refuses to give up on.

In a country desperate for visionary leadership that speaks to the values of democracy and development, Atiku remains one of the few leaders with the scars of battle and the compass to march forward.

From the agrarian village of Jada in Adamawa State to the grandeur of Aso Villa, Atiku’s journey has been tortuous, layered, and unrelenting. He possesses the grit of a marathon runner. His evolvement into a political titan is not a happenstance; it is the product of sheer determination, vision, and an unwavering belief in the Nigerian project.

Born on November 25, 1946, into a modest Fulani household, Atiku’s father was a farmer and later a primary school teacher. The early death of his father placed the young Atiku at crossroads, but even then, the seed of leadership has already been planted. He would go on to complete his education through the benevolence of individuals and government scholarships, eventually graduating with a diploma in Law from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1969.

That same year, Atiku joined the Nigeria Customs Service, where he served diligently for two decades, rising to a Deputy Director, as the second highest position in the Service was then known. He retired in April 1989 to full-time business and politics. His business interests span real estate, agriculture, logistics, and education. The American University of Nigeria in Yola, is a globally ranked and an example of how private enterprise could fuel national development.

Still hungry for knowledge, Atiku later enrolled, completed and passed his Master’s degree in International Relations at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, United Kingdom. His tenure as Vice President was marked by the privatization of key national assets, an initiative that, while controversial at the time, was aimed at unshackling Nigeria’s economy from decades of stagnation. Love him or hate him, Atiku has always been a man unafraid to take difficult decisions.

His story is also one of fierce resistance from within and without. He has faced betrayal by allies, smear campaigns by rivals, legal battles, and party machinations designed to thwart his ambitions. Yet, through it all, Atiku has never abandoned the democratic project or the dream of a better Nigeria. Unlike many who retreat into self-pity after political setbacks, Atiku’s resolve seems to be galvanised after every setback, whether it is presidential primaries or general elections. With each attempt from 2003 till 2023, he has returned, not as a man desperate for power, but as a statesman committed to a vision of new Nigeria able to realise its huge potential.

Atiku’s political story mirrors that of other world leaders who were once underestimated, ridiculed, or cast aside, yet returned, time and again, powered by conviction rather than blind ambition for power. Think of Winston Churchill, once labeled a political has-been in Britain, who returned to power at the age of 65 to lead the United Kingdom through its darkest hour in World War II. Or Abraham Lincoln, who lost multiple elections before finally becoming the 16th President of the United States to preside over the salvation of the American union.

Closer in time is LuizInácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, a man who lost three presidential bids before finally being elected in 2002. Today, Lula is back in power after surviving jail, political banishment, and media crucifixion. Like Atiku, he was mocked for his persistence until that very persistence became a badge of honor.

AtikuAbubakar, in similar fashion, has endured four presidential attempts, dozens of court battles, multiple defections and endless media trials, yet the man returns not as a politician grasping at power, but as a patriot yearning for a better Nigeria.

What truly sets Atiku apart is that he offers a national vision when most others offer regional rhetoric. He has consistently campaigned on themes that can be regarded as Nigeria’s pain points: restructuring, inclusivity, economic modernization, and educational reform. These are not soundbites, but desiderata to Nigeria’s greatness. Atiku’s call for restructuring is a recognition that Nigeria, as currently arranged, cannot thrive. He sees the imbalance between the center and the states as a ticking time bomb, a truth many politicians recognized but are afraid to tackle.

He understands that for Nigeria to be redeemed, it must be reinvented, not just rebranded. This is not the language of an opportunist; it is the language of a reformer.

Nigeria, in recent years, has grown dangerously divided along ethnic and religious lines. Yet Atiku, a Fulani Muslim from the North-East, is perhaps the most Pan-Nigerian politician of the Fourth Republic. His political alliances cut across zones, his running mates have represented every major bloc, and his message has always been framed in the language of unity, not division.

He is one of the few northern politicians who can command applause in the South-East and mobilize structure in the South-West, while maintaining a stronghold in the North. This is not mere strategy; it is national stature.

Just as Nelson Mandela emerged from prison not seeking vengeance but reconciliation, Atiku has refused to play the ethnic card, even when it would have been politically expedient. His campaigns have not been built on fear, but on hope. That is statesmanship.

Away from politics, Atiku has invested in education, job creation, and enterprise. The American University of Nigeria (AUN), which he founded in Yola, stands as one of West Africa’s leading private institutions. His business ventures have provided employment for thousands. These are not campaign promises they are living testimonies.

It would be easy, even tempting, to write off AtikuAbubakar as yesterday’s man, just another name in Nigeria’s long, winding history of presidential contenders. But to do so would be to miss the essence of his quest. The ballot has not yet handed him the final mandate. But history may yet prove kinder than the vote.

In a country where most politicians see public office as the only path to relevance, Atiku has shown that national-building can begin in the private sector. His actions reflect an understanding that redemption is not just the work of government it is the burden of citizens, especially those privileged with wealth and wisdom.

Nigeria stands today at the edge of multiple crises: economic hardship, insecurity, ethnic and religious polarization, and institutional decay. In this fractured landscape, Atiku’s message of national unity, restructuring, and economic revival resonates more urgently than ever. Fluent in Hausa, Yoruba, English, and several northern dialects, Atiku is one of the few Nigerian leaders with a truly national identity. He is a Fulani man who preaches inclusion; a northern elite who defends southern aspirations. He has often been misunderstood, branded by critics as overly ambitious or “politically overstretched.” Yet those who have studied his political philosophy understand that beneath the ambition lies a deeply strategic mind, one that envisions a Nigeria where states have more autonomy, where the youth are empowered through innovation and job creation, and where institutions are respected, not manipulated.

While others offer slogans, Atiku offers blueprints—clear, actionable plans backed by experience in both the private and public sectors. In a country where political relevance fades quickly, Atiku’s enduring influence speaks volumes. He remains a rallying figure for millions especially those who believe that age, experience, and perseverance still matter in leadership. His political base remains strong, his international reputation intact, and his voice steady amid the noise.

To write AlhajiAtikuAbubakar off would be to misunderstand the pulse of Nigerian politics. His journey mirrors Nigeria’s own: bruised, battered, raped but remain undaunted. Atiku’s legacy is not defined by whether he ever holds the title of “President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” His legacy is already being written in the courage of his convictions, the ideas he champions, and the generations he has inspired.

But if history is fair and Nigerians finally yearn for tested vision over empty populism, then that legacy, though long deferred, will not be denied.

KaluOkoronkwo, a leadership and good governance advocate writes from Lagos and can reached via kalu.okoronkwo@gmail.com