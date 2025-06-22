  • Sunday, 22nd June, 2025

Adeyanju Urges Tinubu to Lead Charge in De-criminalising Defamation in Nigeria

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the urgent and overdue charge to decriminalise defamation and ensure freedom before and after speech in Nigeria.

Adeyanju, who made this call yesterday in Abuja while reacting to the president’s recent visit to Benue and Kaduna noted that true democracy can only flourish when citizens enjoy both freedom of speech and freedom of speech.

Commending Tinubu for his remarks in Benue State, urging politicians to show tolerance for critics and political rivals, Adeyanju further applauded the President over his directive to security agencies to refrain from punishing the individual who charged at him in Kaduna.

“It is important that leaders at all levels understand that democratic governance requires space for criticism and opposing views.

“This is a welcome departure from the culture of intolerance and abuse of power. I urge religious leaders, traditional rulers, and political stakeholders to take a cue from the president’s message and uphold the rights of Nigerians to speak freely, before and after speech.

“The Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies must immediately stop allowing themselves to be tools in the hands of the powerful to arrest, intimidate, or silence critics. The president has made it clear that we must learn from our critics, not persecute them,” he added.

