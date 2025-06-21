Tosin Alao: Using Music as 

Beacon of Hope, Inspiration

Tosin Clegg

In an era where music often reflects fleeting trends, Tosin Alao stands out as a soulful voice of purpose, faith, and cultural identity. With a career built on substance and spiritual depth, the Nigerian gospel artist has continued to use his music as a powerful tool for healing, encouragement, and worship.

On his journey so far, he disclosed that, “It has been good as we have been able to produce, to teach and give back to the society. The talent in me by the Grace of God is in born and my father who was a multi-talented artist helped shaped my production and approach to music. Along the line I had to study as I went to the University to do music and this further reflected in my professionalism, production, musical arrangements and personal music career.”

Known for his rich vocals and deeply resonant lyrics, Alao’s songs are more than melodies but can be likened to messages of hope, rooted in faith and the realities of everyday life. His work inspires listeners across generations, bridging traditional African rhythms with contemporary gospel sounds.

Speaking on his songwriting or composition process from inspiration to final production, he notes that, “My inspiration is first of all from God and I compose through this as well as situations around me good, bad and ugly. And let me tell you the truth it is when things are very very odd that’s when I get my best compositions, messages and melodies.”

At the core of Alao’s artistry lies uplifting lyricism. Each song carries reminders of God’s unwavering love, mercy, and faithfulness by means of messages that have comforted many through personal storms and spiritual droughts. A key aspect of his music is its cultural relevance. He blends traditional African rhythms with modern gospel sounds, creating a fusion that appeals to both local and international audiences. This blend not only makes his music accessible to a wide range of listeners but also promotes African cultural identity in the gospel music scene.

On how he strikes that balance between preserving tradition and embracing modernity in his music the singer said, “First of all, I’m an African man and some of my influences are the legends here in Africa the likes of Jimi Solanke, Tunji Oyelana, Hakeem Kareem and a few others.”