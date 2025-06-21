New Era Autovehicle Services Unveils First Exclusive Jetour Showroom in Nigeria

An auto dealership, New Era Autovehicle Services Limited, has officially launched Nigeria’s first exclusive Jetour showroom in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ultra-modern facility was unveiled on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at a grand ceremony attended by leading industry stakeholders, including Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited, who commissioned the showroom, as the Guest of Honour.

Chief Ade.Ojo lauded the Jetour brand, noting that its models align perfectly with Nigeria’s rugged terrain and challenging climate.

He urged individuals and corporate organisations to consider Jetour vehicles for their “ruggedness and state-of-the-art equipment.”

“Jetour is not just a stylish automobile, it is a durable companion built to meet Nigeria’s peculiar demands. It is encouraging to see an initiative that prioritises innovation, reliability, and a future-forward approach,” Chief Ade-Ojo said.

Delivering her keynote address, the Managing Director of New Era Autovehicle Services, Kemi Koyejo, described the launch as more than just a business milestone.

According to her, it signals the beginning of a new era in mobility and customer experience in Nigeria.

“Today marks more than the opening of a showroom; it is the beginning of a bold journey to redefine automotive excellence in Nigeria,” Koyejo declared. “We are proud to unveil the first exclusive Jetour dealership in the country, bringing world-class technology, luxury SUVs, rugged off-roaders, and innovative electric vehicles closer to the Nigerian market.”

She emphasised that the facility would not only provide real-time access to Jetour vehicles but also serve as a hub for after-sales services, competitive pricing, flexible financing, and certified pre-owned options.

Koyejo also highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability, revealing that New Era’s product portfolio includes an expanding line of hybrid and electric vehicles aimed at reducing carbon emissions and contributing to a greener environment.

She extended appreciation to Jetour Mobility Services Nigeria Limited for its support, and to her business partner, Mr. Raf Abanum, for his unwavering encouragement.

The unveiling event also featured a tour of the new showroom, showcasing Jetour’s versatile range of vehicles, from luxury designs to adventure-ready models.

The facility is expected to enhance the brand’s visibility and responsiveness to consumer needs in Nigeria’s highly competitive auto market.

With this development, Jetour joins the growing list of global automotive brands deepening their footprints in Nigeria, as the country’s demand for technologically advanced, affordable, and durable vehicles continues to rise.