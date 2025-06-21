MSF Intensifies Fight Against Child Malnutrition in Bauchi, Provides Free Medical Services to 2,000 Children 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as “Doctors Without Borders”, has continued to make significant impact in Bauchi State, providing free medical services to 2,000 children between ages 1 month to 15 years every month.

The humanitarian organisation supports the Bauchi State government to respond to malnutrition cases and vaccine preventable diseases.

The Project Medical Preferent MSF Bauchi, Dr. Claude Bitaronga, shared the organisation’s activities during a media visit to the MSF Pediatric hospital in Kafin Madaki Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State organised by Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD), yesterday.

Dr. Bitaronga said the organisation provides a wide range of services to hundreds of children who come in with severe acute malnutrition and other complications.

According to him, “Patients who pass by this hospital are being referred from Primary Health Care Centres within the state and neighbouring Jigawa and Plateau states and others come based on information they receive about services that MSF provides.”

He said the patients coming into the the area on a daily basis are between 70- 80 on a regular period and 100 during peak period which starts from April to July.

“In the two years now that is 2024/2025 we have recorded increase in patients flow during the months of April to July which is why we had to expand our bed capacity from 250 to 350 to accommodate all who need stabilisation.”

The MSF Isolation Centre offers comprehensive care, including three free meals daily for both children and their caregivers. Essential supplies such as sanitary items, drugs, and laboratory investigations are provided at no cost.

“MSF also provides Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) tailored to each child’s age and weight to help in their recovery. Children who have been stabilised are referred to one of the organisation’s ATF centres where they continue with their treatment.”

Bitaronga added that MSF has introduced Para-Muac, a strategy where community health workers train parents and caregivers on how to screen their children for malnutrition.

“Today these parents can use the Mid-Upper Arm Circumference tape (Muac) very well that when they come to the hospital the readings are accurate in most cases.”

The hospital also has a health promotion and community engagement unit that links the community to the hospital and create awareness about services being provided and what is expected from community members.

Musa Damsari, father of a child on admission from Kirfi Local Government Area, said his 18-month-old son had swelling and diarrhea and that they had visited other hospitals before coming to Kafin Madaki.

“I see improvement in my son’s condition and I am happy, we had previously given him traditional herbs, but the care here made all the difference.”

To Aisha Mohammed from Ningi Local Government Area, she noted that after just nine days of treatment, the swelling on her two years old son has reduced by 90 per cent.

“The free meals, protein-rich foods, and RUTF helped a lot.”

MSF’s commitment extends beyond healthcare provision. While the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MSF and the Ministry of Health outlined a 50-50 personnel contribution, MSF currently provides 80 per cent of the doctors, with the state supplying only 20 per cent. The Ministry of Health has contributed the majority of nursing staff, while MSF handles the remaining 20 per cent.

The humanitarian organisation also provides mental health services to mothers.

“When a child is malnourished it affects the family and most especially the mother so we provide her with psycho social support.”

As MSF continues its efforts in Bauchi, the organisation is not only providing immediate medical care but also building long-term capacity in the local community to improve health outcomes for future generations.