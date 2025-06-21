Modibbo Adama University Holds Matriculation Ceremony

Daji Sani in Yola

The 2024/2025 matriculation ceremony of Modibbo Adama University (MAU) Yola, Adamawa State, marked a significant milestone in the lives of the newly admitted students for the 2025 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, in his addresses emphasised the importance of commitment, excellence, and character development.

He said that the university admitted 5,297 undergraduate students across various faculties, including Medical Sciences, Agriculture, Education, Engineering, and Law.

The Vice Chancellor urged the students to make the most of the university’s facilities, attend lectures regularly, and participate in extracurricular activities.

He said that the university administration emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards cultism, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, and violence.

Students were advised to abide by the rules and regulations to avoid disciplinary action.

The Vice Chancellor welcomed the students to the university community, assuring them of the administration’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for learning and research.

He also appreciated the parents and guardians for entrusting their wards’ education to the university.

As the new students embarked on their academic journey, the Vice Chancellor wished them success, advising them to study diligently, live honourably, and aim high.

He said the matriculation ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the students, pledging that the university administration is committed to supporting them every step of the way.

Operatives Dismantle 8 Illegal Refining Sites in Delta

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Escravos have deactivated eight illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The exercise, which was carried out in three different operations, led to the seizure of 20,710 litres of stolen crude oil and 3,225 litres of illegally refined AGO.

According to the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Escravos, Navy Captain Ikenna Okoloagu, yesterday, the seized products were discovered in two locally fabricated ovens, 66 dugout pits and 43 polythene sacks.

In addition, he disclosed that the Base arrested three suspects and seized two boats.

Captain Okoloagu said the operatives on June 6, 2025, acting on actionable intelligence dismantled three illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino, Warri South-West LGA, Delta State containing 4,660 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,125 litres of illegally refined AGO stored across one oven, 19 dugout pits and 15 polythene sacks.

He said the operatives again on June 13,2025, dismantled another two sites at Oteghele, also within Obodo Omadino, leading to the recovery of 8,400 litres of stolen crude oil stored in 21 dugout pits.

Maintaining operational momentum, Navy Captain Okoloagu said the operatives again on June 15, following credible intelligence of illegal crude oil siphoning at Chevron Nigeria Limited Malu Jacket 19, offshore Escravos, an Anti-Crude Oil Theft team was deployed.

“On arrival, the team discovered a wooden boat connected to the platform via a hose, siphoning crude oil. The boat, fitted with a 40HP Yamaha outboard engine, was seized and three suspects were arrested” he added.

The Naval boss disclosed that another one speedboat fitted with 200HP Yamaha outboard engine was also impounded during the operation.

Okoloagu stated that the successful operations were carried out based on credible intelligence and in support of Operation Delta Sanity II, which underscores the commitment of FOB Escravos to the Strategic Directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EmmanueI Ogalla, Admiralty Medal, aimed at eradicating all forms of illegalities within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

“In support of efforts to boost Nigeria’s daily crude oil production quantity, Nigerian Navy personnel attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos will continue to sustain the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other acts of economic sabotage in the Niger Delta region,” he stated.