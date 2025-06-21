FCCPC Seals Travel Agency Office Over Alleged Assault, Consumer Rights Violations

James Emejo in Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the Abuja office of TLS Contact, a travel agency, over persistent consumer complaints and alleged assaults on government officials and security personnel.

Speaking during the enforcement action against the company in Abuja, FCCPC Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Boladale Adeyinka, said TLS defied all efforts to resolve the issues amicably and even assaulted officers from the commission.

She said, “This is an enforcement operation against TLS Contact. As you are aware, they provide visa support services to Nigerian consumers.

“On the 25th of March 2025, based on consumer complaint, a letter was served on them to address the complaint, as is the process of amicable resolution.”

According to her, instead of addressing the issues raised, TLS officials allegedly assaulted FCCPC officers during an earlier visit.

Adeyinka said, “Rather than receive the consumer complaint, they proceeded to assault our officers who were conducting the lawful duty of protecting and implementing the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.”

The situation escalated when TLS staff also allegedly assaulted uniformed police officers who were providing security support.

“Officers of TLS, again, not only assaulted our officers but also assaulted uniformed police officers,” Adeyinka added.

Following the incident, the FCCPC issued summons to the company’s senior officers, including the centre and country managers.

She said, “They are required to appear at the Commission on Friday, 20th June 2025, on or before 2p.m., to explain why they wilfully obstructed the investigation process.”

Citing Section 33 of the FCCPA, Adeyinka warned that any person who fails to comply with the summons “commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding N20 million, or both.”

According to her, “A person who wilfully obstructs or interrupts the proceedings of the Commission, commits an offence,” referencing TLS’s conduct.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, had directed that the TLS premises be sealed in line with Section 18(1)(f) of the Act, noting that their continued operations pose a risk to consumer welfare, THISDAY further gathered.

Adeyinka said, “The property and the premises have been considered inimical to consumer interest, and their operations are suspended by the sealing of the offices.”

She stressed that complaints are still pouring in from consumers, noting that “While we are still here, the commission has received fresh complaints regarding the services being rendered by TLS.”

That, she said, underscored the reason the agency must “appear before the commission and explain their operations in Nigeria”.

However, TLS is yet to respond publicly to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.