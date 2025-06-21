Adebayo Salami: Be Passionate About 

What You Do, Success, Money Will Come

Adebayo Salami, fondly known as ‘Oga Bello,’ is more than just a name in Nollywood but a living legend who has played a huge role in the growth of the industry. With a career spanning decades, this veteran actor, filmmaker, producer, and director has become a cornerstone of Nigerian cinema, captivating audiences with his iconic roles and timeless storytelling. From stage to screen, Oga Bello’s legacy is a masterclass in talent, resilience, and cultural impact. As he gears up for his 60th anniversary in the industry, he talks about his family, his journey as an actor, life experiences and much more. Tosin Clegg provides the excerpts:

Did you ever see your children getting into the film industry?

I have never thought in my life that I would want any of my children to take after me. I was very passionate about education for my children, but unfortunately, I didn’t get that support from my parents due to their level. But I had it in mind that all my children must be educated and whatever I could do to make sure at least they get the first degree I would do as much as possible. But by the time I found myself as a polygamist, I had it in mind that I didn’t want to leave any property to my children, that’s why I was passionate about their education. Coming to the industry, I didn’t dictate to them on what they want to become but I did something when I knew that Femi and some of his siblings wanted to follow me to rehearsals. I told them that the only way they would follow me is if they have good results which was my condition. And that made them work hard to get good results.

Sixty years after what has kept you strong in the industry?

I would say God’s grace. But there is something I have always been doing and that’s moving with time as you don’t have to be stagnant. When we started it was stage performance and from there we moved down to radio and television together. I followed all those steps and made sure I did it. From there we moved to magazine, Atoka in particular. Then later we moved to travelling theatre as we take stage plays from one place to another moving around cities. And then it came to cinema, which we were doing simultaneously with stage performances but later we discovered people accepted cinema more than stage performances so we stuck to cinema. Anything I want to do I learn it properly and make sure I get it. I travelled to London at one time to do some seminars and workshops on film production then from there I left for France to do a few things as well. But the practical aspect of it I learnt it from Ade Love and Late Dr Hubert Ogunbe. That’s why I move with time as you cannot compare the olden days movie making with now which is why I’m learning what’s working with this current time. So I stick it with me that one would be learning till the end of his life and I’m learning from Femi too.

Has age ever restricted the roles you play?

Yes, it has. I don’t take any role anyhow and if you cast me for a role I can’t fit in I would tell you no it’s not me. I would advise but I won’t just take any role. But you see, acting is make believe and when you are given a certain role you need to sit down and think of how to interpret it. As we learnt, if you are going to play a wicked king, you need to research which wicked one do you know around then you take cues from it and then deploy it into your own character.

What was a life-changing experience for you as an actor?

When my Oga, Baba Mero died he left a strong word for me saying I must continue this profession as I was present when he died. But I wasn’t feeling too comfortable to go on with it as I never felt that would be my source of income as I did it more for passion. But when Baba Mero’s wife died a few years later I made up my mind I wasn’t doing this again. And then the late Hurbert Ogunde called me on why I didn’t want to do theatre again. He told me I had a future in this profession and said I continue that he would be praying for me. He also said something I won’t forget that the way my problems would be determines how high I become.

What production would you regard as the breakout point for your career?

The title of the stage play that brought me to the limelight was Omo Gbemiga and that was the stage play we did during my 50th anniversary as an actor. And my son, Femi Adebayo played the role I played back then.

Why a remake of your film, Agbara Obinrin, into Her Excellency. What prompted it?

Whenever I’m putting together my scripts I always make a lot of research and basically I work on family stories in any of my movies. This had to do with family but taking it up from there to the status of the Governor but I’m trying to make people know I don’t always like to produce a movie that won’t pass a message. So the message there is that who or whatever you are, a wife must support her husband no matter what. And women supporting husbands is in two ways either for good or bad. But I don’t want to let the full picture of the story out yet.

What’s your advice for those who want to get into the movie industry?

I would advise you must be passionate about whatever you want to do first of all. If you do this you would excel and if you are going for money I don’t know whatever you may meet on the road on that path. Also it’s important to learn whatever you want to do but it’s education first for me. For me I put it in mind that I would learn till the end of my life. There is a quote that says you learn too late and die too soon so the idea is to learn, be honest and be prayerful.

What would you like to be remembered for?

There is a lot but I would prefer to be remembered for all the messages that passed through my movies.

Before and now what would you say about the industry?

It is growing fast and depends on how you move with it. The culture itself is dynamic and you have to move with time. Now we have more talents and more actors that can interpret your roles properly. In terms of making money out of it it has changed too.