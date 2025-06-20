Tolu Arokodare Now on Amorim’s Watchlist at Man Utd 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Tolu Arokodare who emerged top scorer in the Belgian topflight league this past season with 21 goals from 40 appearances has caught the eyes of Manchester United chiefs in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles forward who made his debut last March came from the bench penultimate Friday to score the equalizing goal in Nigeria’s one-all draw with Russia in Moscow. It was Arokodare’s fifth game for Nigeria with two goals to show.

Now, troubled Manchester United who are desperately in need of a top striker to revive the Red Devils’ stocks in the English topflight league after a miserable outing in the recently ended 2024/2025 season have focused their radar on Arokodare.

It is generally believed that Arokodare could provide the type of potency that they have been without in the last couple of campaigns.

With a playing style similar to that of Victor Osimhen, another player that Manchester United have looked at, Arokodare is a genuine candidate to join the club, with Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox both said to be impressed by the former Amiens striker.

Arokodare celebrated first competitive goal for Nigeria on his Instagram account: “First international goal, the journey has only just started. We thank God,”observed the Ebony Shoe winner as best African player in Belgium this past football season.

He is also said to be the type of targetman profile that Coach Ruben Amorim wants at Old Trafford. No potential fee has been attached to the player, but he has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €16.8 million.

Interestingly, Portuguese giants, Benfica, are also reported to be interested in him.