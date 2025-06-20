  • Friday, 20th June, 2025

PAL Pensions Celebrates 20 Years with Over N1trn AUM

PAL Pensions has reached a significant milestone with N1 Trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM), marking two decades of consistent growth in Nigeria’s pension industry.

Since its inception, PAL Pensions has played a key role in helping Nigerians across various sectors plan for retirement, managing pension contributions and investments with a long-term outlook. The company’s achievement of N1 Trillion in AUM reflects not only the steady inflow of contributions but also effective investment strategies that have generated value for its clients over the years.

The milestone is a strong indicator of trust and performance. With AUM representing the combined market value of all pension funds under management, surpassing the N1 Trillion mark demonstrates PAL Pensions’ sustained ability to grow and protect the assets of its contributors.

As the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, there is a renewed commitment to driving financial literacy and encouraging Nigerians to actively participate in planning for their future. The pension firm’s performance over the years has positioned it as a reliable player in the pension industry, with an eye on maintaining and exceeding current standards.

With two decades of service and N1 Trillion in AUM, PAL Pensions stands ready to support even more Nigerians secure their financial futures in the years to come.

