Oye Exits NACCIMA, OPSN, Bequeaths Balanced Budget, Substantial Bank Balance

Oluchi Chibuzor

After two impactful years at the helm of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and six months leading the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), Dele Kelvin Oye has taken a bow, leaving behind a bold and indelible legacy of unprecedented growth and visionary leadership that have reshaped the private sector and set it on the path of sustainable development and global competitiveness.

Since assuming office in June 2023, Oye has been at the forefront of championing private sector growth and reform in Nigeria, leveraging his vast experience, networks and expertise to drive meaningful dialogue, unlock investment opportunities, and reposition NACCIMA as a key player in economic policy formulation and national development.

In his long list of achievements are the unification of private sector voices under a cohesive advocacy platform, the expansion of NACCIMA’s membership base, the promotion of trade facilitation policies such as the Single Trade Window, and successful international business missions that attracted significant investment interest in Nigeria.

In a valedictory note highlighting his achievements, challenges, and strategies for navigating the dynamic landscape of Nigeria’s business environment, Oye commended the Federal Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, leaders and members of NACCIMA, the media and all other stakeholders for their support throughout his two-year reign.

Giving an overview of his tenure, Oye said, “Taking on the role of NACCIMA President on June 8, 2023, I encountered a myriad of challenges, internally and externally. At the internal level, there was unusual unhealthy competition amongst Chambers, such as economic fluctuations, regulatory hurdles, and a fragmented private sector landscape. While daunting, these challenges spurred the radical changes that our Association and its members urgently required.”

Oye identified challenges faced to include, “Confronting Nigeria’s economic instability, characterized by high inflation and diminished industrial capacity. I sought to transform these challenges into opportunities. Through constructive engagement with government entities, we facilitated the establishment of frameworks prioritizing cooperation over conflict.”

On his ompact on the business community during his tenure, Oye noted, “My leadership has concentrated not only on immediate gains but also on encouraging the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s business sector.

“Feedback from our members reveals that NACCIMA has become a more vocal and engaged participant in economic discussions, enabling members to thrive in a competitive landscape. Initiatives such as financial literacy campaigns through our partnership with the Bank of Industry and capacity-building programs for MSMEs have empowered numerous businesses.”