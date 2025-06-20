NDLEA Moves to Benin-City Airport to Tackle Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) will commence comprehensive anti-narcotic operations at the Benin-City Airport, a move aimed at fortifying the state’s defenses against drug trafficking.

The development follows a productive visit by the NDLEA Edo State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) General Manager, Mr. Akinbinu Felix.

As contained in a statement, Ofoyeju re-emphasised the urgent need for heightened vigilance and a collaborative approach between the NDLEA and FAAN to combat the escalating trend of drug smuggling via air travel.

He stated that making Edo State “impregnable to drug cartels by air, water, and land” is a key component of the command’s overarching strategy to create a safer society and prevent the flow of illicit drugs.

The NDLEA commander stressed the severe consequences of drug trafficking, describing it as a deeply ingrained threat that jeopardizes public health and safety while simultaneously undermining the socio-economic framework of the state.

He explained that a dedicated NDLEA presence at the airport will implement robust screening processes and strategies to intercept illegal substances before they reach end-users.

FAAN’s General Manager, Benin Airport, Mr. Akinbinu, expressed his full support for the NDLEA’s initiatives, highlighting the critical importance of collaborative efforts in enhancing airport security.

“The fight against drug trafficking requires a united front,” Felix assured, affirming FAAN’s commitment to ensuring the Benin City Airport remains free from drug-related activities.

He also recalled his previous cooperation with the anti-narcotic agency at Port Harcourt Airport and pledged substantial support for the NDLEA’s new endeavours.

In a gesture of appreciation for his commitment, Ofoyeju decoratedAkinbinu as a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) partner and presented him with an NDLEA souvenir.