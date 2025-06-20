NBM Africa Declares Stanley Kakor’s Tenure Over, Warns Against Parading Himself as President

The leadership of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa has publicly declared that Mr. Ese Stanley Kakor is no longer the President of the organisation, stating that his tenure has officially ended.

In a formal disclaimer released on Friday, Hon. (Barr.) Isimeme Iriogbe, speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Body of Founders of NBM of Africa, emphasized that the statement follows due consultation across the organisation’s leadership structures.

“It has become imperative to notify the general public, relevant institutions, and security agencies that Mr. Ese Stanley Kakor has completed his tenure and ceased to be President of NBM of Africa,” the statement read.

The group called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to take note of its previous publication on the matter, reiterating that Kakor’s term had come to a lawful end.

The statement expressed concern over Kakor’s alleged continued parading of himself as the group’s president, warning that such actions could pose a threat to public order and may lead to a breach of peace.

The Neo Black Movement of Africa was founded on July 7, 1977, by nine students of the University of Benin, under the leadership of Nicholas Idemudia. The movement, a male brotherhood, was originally established as a platform for intellectual radicalism and a commitment to Pan-African ideals and social justice.

NBM of Africa, in its current structure, has emphasized discipline, unity, and lawful engagement, and says it will not tolerate any unauthorised representation of its leadership or actions that could tarnish the organisation’s image