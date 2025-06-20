MTN CHAMPS:  Reviving Grassroot Sports Through Friendly Inter-School Competitions

Olu Osagie

The conclusion of Season 3 of MTN CHAMPS in Uyo recently marked more than just the end of an athletics competition. It underlined the growing revival of grassroots sports across Nigeria.

Designed to uncover Nigeria’s next generation of Olympians, MTN CHAMPS is reawakening a competitive spirit and athletic ambition that had been largely dormant in Nigerian school communities.

Across three seasons, MTN CHAMPS has provided a structured platform for individual athletes and most especially, students from public and private schools to train, compete, and excel in a range of athletic events.

Since its inception in 2023, over 21,500 athletes from 1,318 schools nationwide have participated in MTN CHAMPS, competing on world-class tracks and gaining necessary recognition, with best performing athletes being inducted into its prestigious athletics academy in Lagos where they receive scholarships, mentorship and training from former Olympians turned coaches like Deji Aliu.

Season 3 of MTN CHAMPS drew the following athlete participation: 2056 athletes for the Benin Classics, 2505 athletes from 155 schools for the Lagos Continental Relays and 2187 athletes from 136 schools for the Uyo Grand Final, participating in track and field events like sprints, long jump, high jump and throws.

By staging regional qualifiers across various states and culminating in a Grand Final, MTN CHAMPS is not just giving visibility to young athletes, it is forcing schools and local governments to pay attention to youth sports again.

At the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Uyo, titles were contested across four categories: Cadet Boys and Girls, Youth Boys and Girls. Community Secondary School Itam won the Cadet Girls School Trophy.

School sports in Nigeria have been steadily declining. What should serve as a foundation for nurturing athletic stars and well-rounded children has slowly withered due to poor funding, deteriorating facilities, and a growing disconnect between education and sport.

According to Statistica, as of 2018, only 9% of public elementary schools in Nigeria had playgrounds, compared to 32% of private schools. This stark disparity highlights the systemic infrastructural challenges in public education and the limited access young students have to basic sports facilities.

In many schools, athletics programmes have been reduced to irregular inter-house sports days, often lacking proper tracks, fields, or trained personnel to guide sporting talent.

Speaking at the Uyo Grand Final, Coach Francis Ugochukwu of Charity of the Most Precious Blood Secondary School, Imo State, explained what winning the Youth Girls Team Trophy meant for his school.

“All the way from Imo State to this place [Uyo], for the school to allow us to come here, they knew what we could do. And to God be the glory, we have proven that we are worthy to be here,” he said.

His team clinched gold in the discus, silver in shot put, and placed in several finals, totalling 35 points. “Even in ordinary interhouse sports, everyone will now want to do sports. Imagine winning this trophy, whether they’re good or not, students will want to participate. This will encourage the school to build the necessary sports facilities.”

He added that the win would not only boost morale but also likely attract more support from the school and community. Anticipating post-victory celebrations, he said: “We will go back, go around the community and tell them that we are champions.”

At the closing ceremony, Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, emphasized the role of school sports in the country’s long-term athletic development. “The focus of sports in Nigeria at the moment is youth development and grassroots sports. This is why the president appointed a special committee on grassroots sports, because of the vision and the mindset that grassroots sport is the future.”

On the NSC’s ongoing plans, he said “We’re trying to work with the Federal Ministry of Education to create centres of excellence around schools, because schools are the basis of grassroots sports development. So, for each part of the country, we intend to have one university as a centre of excellence. For each state, we intend to have one secondary school as a centre of excellence for sports. For each local government, there is one primary school as a centre of excellence for sports, so the kids here have a path to grow to the best they can be in their own chosen career of sports.”

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria reiterated MTN CHAMPS’ critical role in unlocking the potential of these young athletes. “If we’re serious about producing world-class athletes, we have to start where the talent is — in our schools. That’s where potential is first noticed, and where it should be nurtured. MTN CHAMPS was designed to make that process intentional by giving young people the structure, support and visibility they need to grow. The long-term vision is simple: to build a clear, consistent pathway from school-level competition to national and international excellence.”

While school sports have struggled in recent decades due to neglect, lack of funding and a perception of insignificance, MTN CHAMPS is creating an ecosystem that is making track and field relevant again. From state-wide qualifiers to the fanfare of the Grand Final, it offers young athletes a sense of progression, and schools a reason to reinvest in sports infrastructure and coaching.

As MTN CHAMPS looks ahead to its next season, its impact is already evident, not only in podium finishes and medals but, in the confidence, visibility, and renewed sense of pride it is bringing to athletes, schools and students across Nigeria.