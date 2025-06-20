Market Cap Crosses N74trn Mark on Demand for MTN, 42 Others

Kayode Tokede

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) crossed the N74 trillion market capitalisation, yesterday on investors’ demand for MTN Nigeria Communication Plc and 42 others.

As MTN Nigeria Communication advanced by 1.69 per cent to close at N355.90 per share, the market capitalisation closed trading at N74.259 trillion, up by N677.7 billion from N73.681 trillion it opened for trading.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gained 1,074.26 basis points or 0.92 per cent to close at 117,861.13 basis points, to bring its Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled higher at +5.5per cent and +14.5per cent, respectively.

Sectoral performance was positive as the NGX Banking appreciated by 2.9 per cent, NGX Insurance index rose by 1.5per cent, NGX Consumer Goods Index grew by one per cent, NGX Oil & Gas index increased by 0.2per cent and NGX Industrial Goods index gained 0.2per cent.

However, market breadth was strong, with 43 gainers as against 20 losers. Ikeja Hotel emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent to close at N15.40, per share.

Beta Glass followed with a gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N276.00, while Legend Internet up by 9.92 per cent to close at N7.20, per share.

University Press rose by 9.85 per cent to close at N6.02, while Eterna appreciated by 9.82 per cent to close at N42.50, per share. On the other side, Guinea Insurance led others on the losers’ chart with 9.21 per cent to close at 69 kobo, per share. Haldane McCall followed with a decline of 5.88 per cent to close at N4.00, while C& I Leasing lost by 5.84 per cent to close at N4.35, per share

McNichols shed 5.58 per cent to close at N2.20, while Fidson Healthcare depreciated by 4.65 per cent to close at N41.00, per share.

Also, the total volume traded rose by 39.66 per cent to 893.965 million units, valued at N22.029 billion, and exchanged in 17,257 deals. Transactions in the shares of Champion Breweries led the activity with 332.299 million shares worth N2.269 billion. Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) followed with account of 62.661 million shares valued at N5.003 billion, while PZ Cussons Nigeria traded 46.585 million shares valued at N1.477 billion.

Zenith Bank traded 37.553 million shares worth N1.886 billion, while Access Holdings traded 35.985 million shares worth N787.108 million.

