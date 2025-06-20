Lagos Comes Alive for NSSF National Championships

Nigeria’s sports hub, the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, will burst into action from June 23 to 25 as it hosts the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) National Table Tennis and Swimming Championships.

The three-day event will bring together student-athletes from across the country, all vying for a spot on Team Nigeria for the inaugural African School Games, scheduled for July 2025 in Algeria.

Organized by the NSSF, the championships will serve as a key selection platform for the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA)-backed continental event.

To ensure a successful event, the Nigeria Aquatic Federation and the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) are providing technical support, working closely with the NSSF to build a strong national contingent.

The table tennis event will be held from Monday, June 23 to Tuesday, June 24 while the swimming championship will begin on Tuesday, June 24 and ends on Wednesday, June 25.

According to Dr. Oba Funsho Usman, Secretary of the NSSF, the tournament is a strategic opportunity to discover and nurture young talents while preparing them for international exposure.

“We are fully aware of Nigeria’s rich pool of sporting talent. At NSSF, our goal is to create a level playing field for students nationwide to showcase their abilities. This tournament is not just about competition—it’s about giving every student a chance to be seen, supported, and developed into future stars,” Usman said.

He emphasized that the event aligns with the federation’s broader mission of exposing students to elite-level competition beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“We’ve invited teams from across the country, and we’re confident this will provide a valuable platform for athletes to test themselves against their peers. With the involvement of national technical crews, we’re ensuring that the best talents are identified and prepared for the African School Games in Algeria.”

All participating teams are expected to arrive early to complete registration ahead of the tournament’s kick-off on Monday, June 23.

The first-ever African School Games, organized by ANOCA, will take place in Algeria from July 26 to August 5, 2025. The multi-sport event will be hosted across the cities of Constantine, Sétif, Skikda, and Annaba, featuring over 3,000 young athletes aged 14–17 competing in 25 different sports disciplines.