iCentra CEO Champions Excellence at LASU, Launches Endowment Fund 

In a deeply inspiring session that marked a symbolic homecoming, Mr. Taopheek Babayeju, Chief Executive Officer of iCentra and recipient of the prestigious PMI Eric Jenett Person of the Year Award, delivered a powerful keynote address at the Lagos State University (LASU), encouraging students to pursue purpose, passion, and excellence in their academic and professional journeys.

The event, held at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, was part of the Inspiring Excellence Tour Lagos organized under the TAB Development Initiatives. Themed “Inspiring Excellence, Empowering the Next Generation,” the tour aimed to ignite a culture of value-driven leadership and impactful service among LASU students.

Speaking to a packed audience of students, faculty members, and guests from the Departments of Physics and Project Management, Mr. Babayeju urged the students to unlock their full potential and leave a lasting impact on their generation.

“Life is a project, and you must chart your course with intention. Success isn’t handed out — it’s earned through vision, strategy, and execution,” he said. He emphasized that excellence and value creation, not mere credentials, define true leadership and success. “Those who create value don’t chase money — money finds them.”

Babayeju, a proud LASU alumnus, announced a N5 million endowment fund for the best final-year project in the Department of Physics — N500,000 to be awarded annually over ten years. The gesture was received with applause and admiration, highlighting his unwavering commitment to academic development and innovation.

In his welcome remarks, Professor Moses Akanbi, Dean of the Faculty of Science, commended Mr. Babayeju for his return to LASU and the significance of choosing the university as the first stop of the national excellence tour. “This moment is a testament to what it means to give back. Excellence is what we must continue to uphold if we are to lead transformation,” he said.

Acting Head of the Department of Physics, Dr. Oluwafunmilayo Ometan, also praised Mr. Babayeju’s inspirational leadership and dedication to building future-ready graduates. She extended appreciation to the university leadership and expressed gratitude for the support that brought the event to life.