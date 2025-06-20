First LNG-Powered Containership Berths at APM Terminals Apapa

APM Terminals Apapa, marked a significant milestone on Tuesday with the arrival of “Kota Oasis,” the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership to visit West Africa.

The vessel, measuring 260 meters in length and 46 meters in width with a gross tonnage of 77,850, sails under the Singaporean flag and is owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL). It is the fifth LNG-powered ship in PIL’s fleet and the first of its new “O” class — a series of 8,200 TEU dual-fuel container vessels that can run on both LNG and, in the future, bio-methane to further cut carbon emissions. “Kota Oasis” is equipped with Win-GD’s advanced X-DF engines featuring Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER), a system that reduces methane slip and helps lower the vessel’s environmental impact.

Speaking at the berthing ceremony, Terminal Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, expressed his appreciation for PIL’s decision to dock the LNG-powered vessel at the terminal. He emphasised that the move aligns with APM Terminals’ mission to reduce carbon emissions within the port and its surrounding communities.

Knudsen noted that efficient port operations contribute to faster vessel turnaround times, which allow ships to travel at slower speeds to their next destinations, thereby conserving fuel and reducing overall emissions.

He reaffirmed APM Terminals’ commitment to the Nigerian market, stating that the company will continue to invest in infrastructure upgrades to improve operational efficiency, accommodate larger vessels, and support trade growth.

Head of Operations for PIL Nigeria, Olawunmi Akinyemi, described the arrival of “Kota Oasis” as a major achievement that reinforces the company’s dedication to the Nigerian and West African markets. He stated that Nigeria remains a core focus for PIL and that the introduction of the LNG-powered vessel reflects the company’s broader strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance cost efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Operations Lead for PIL West Africa, Dhruv Kohli, added that the vessel’s arrival in Apapa demonstrates PIL’s commitment to deploying the latest and most advanced shipping technologies in the region.

Representing the NPA’s Executive Director for Marine and Operations, Abdul outlined the agency’s sustainability initiatives, including the conversion of generators to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the installation of solar energy systems at the port.