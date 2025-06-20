  • Friday, 20th June, 2025

First LNG-Powered Containership Berths at APM Terminals Apapa

Business | 1 hour ago

APM Terminals Apapa, marked a significant milestone on Tuesday with the arrival of “Kota Oasis,” the first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership to visit West Africa.

The vessel, measuring 260 meters in length and 46 meters in width with a gross tonnage of 77,850, sails under the Singaporean flag and is owned by Pacific International Lines (PIL). It is the fifth LNG-powered ship in PIL’s fleet and the first of its new “O” class — a series of 8,200 TEU dual-fuel container vessels that can run on both LNG and, in the future, bio-methane to further cut carbon emissions. “Kota Oasis” is equipped with Win-GD’s advanced X-DF engines featuring Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER), a system that reduces methane slip and helps lower the vessel’s environmental impact.

Speaking at the berthing ceremony, Terminal Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, expressed his appreciation for PIL’s decision to dock the LNG-powered vessel at the terminal. He emphasised that the move aligns with APM Terminals’ mission to reduce carbon emissions within the port and its surrounding communities.
Knudsen noted that efficient port operations contribute to faster vessel turnaround times, which allow ships to travel at slower speeds to their next destinations, thereby conserving fuel and reducing overall emissions.

He reaffirmed APM Terminals’ commitment to the Nigerian market, stating that the company will continue to invest in infrastructure upgrades to improve operational efficiency, accommodate larger vessels, and support trade growth. 

Head of Operations for PIL Nigeria, Olawunmi Akinyemi, described the arrival of “Kota Oasis” as a major achievement that reinforces the company’s dedication to the Nigerian and West African markets. He stated that Nigeria remains a core focus for PIL and that the introduction of the LNG-powered vessel reflects the company’s broader strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance cost efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Operations Lead for PIL West Africa, Dhruv Kohli, added that the vessel’s arrival in Apapa demonstrates PIL’s commitment to deploying the latest and most advanced shipping technologies in the region.

Representing the NPA’s Executive Director for Marine and Operations, Abdul outlined the agency’s sustainability initiatives, including the conversion of generators to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and the installation of solar energy systems at the port.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.