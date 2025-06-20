Digital Transformation Takes Centre Stage as FG Commences Civil Service Week 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has announced the commencement of activities to mark the 2025 Civil Service Week, scheduled to take place from June 20- 28, 2025, with the theme: “Leveraging Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service.”

A statement yesterday by the Director, Information and Public Relations Office of the HCSF, Eno Olotu, said the week not only recognizes the essential role of public servants but also underscores the government’s strategic focus on building a smart and agile public service through digital innovation.

It added that the annual celebration would also honour the dedication and contributions of civil servants to national development as well as serve as a platform to explore innovative strategies for enhancing public service delivery.

She said the 2025 theme reflects the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to digital transformation, operational efficiency, and adaptability within the public sector. Activities for the week will begin on Friday 20 June, with the commissioning of the Remodelled Foyer OHCSF and Reception with Exhibition Gallery.