Dantsoho Applauds Federal Government for Ending Promotion Stagnation at NPA

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho has praised the Minister of Marine Blue Economy, Mr AdegboyegaOyetola for the role he played in resolving the long-standing challenges that have dogged the NPA for many years.

He stated this when he received commendation by the Maritime Workers Union (MWUN) and the senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned companies (SSASGOC), for the promotion of over 1,500 staff of the authority.

While thanking Oyetolafor clearing the age long problem of employee stagnation, Dantsoho said, “Talent development constitutes a critical success factor for the actualization of the big hairy audacious goals we have set for ourselves especially in the area of Port competitiveness. The only way we can meet and indeed exceed Stakeholders’ expectations is to deepen the competencies of our human resources assets and boosting their morale.”

Dantsoho reiterated that human capital development constitutes the key strategy for creating and sustaining superior performance under his watch.

Speaking further Dantsoho commended Oyetola for approving the strategic proposal of the Dantsoho-led Management team that solved the over a decade-long problem of lack of promotion that had fuelled industrial disharmony.

Specifically, he said, “I must specially appreciate our amiable minister for graciously approving the multi-pronged stratagem we deployed that cleared all outstanding cases of employee stagnation by conducting examinations in one fell swoop and instituted timelines to forestall a recurrence of such anomaly.”

Speaking on behalf of the joint maritime labour unions, the President of Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations & Government Owned Companies, Comrade Bodunde stated, “ In addition to clearance of the backlog of stagnated promotions, we also wish to express our appreciation for the increase in productivity bonuses, provision of end-of-year welfare packages for staff, and the revision of the Financial Guide to the Condition of Service, which now addresses our members’ concerns about inflationary pressures.”

Speaking on the development, NPA’s General Manager Corporate & Strategic Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara elucidated further that “Our Port infrastructure and equipment modernization drive will go hand in hand with continuous staff welfare improvement.”

He said the NPA boss is committed to his promise of port infrastructure development to enhance efficiency and ensure staff welfare.