CIoD Nigeria Has Sole License to Produce Chartered Directors

Dike Onwuamaeze

The President of the Chartered Institute of Directors of Nigeria (CIoD), Mr. Tijjani Borodo, has declared that the institute is the only body that is licensed to produce chartered directors in Nigeria.

Borodo made this declaration at the recent 2025 Biennial Lecture of the institute, which is a valedictory event marking the twilight of his two-year tenure as president and chairman of the governing council of the CIoD Nigeria.

He said, “We have embarked on an elaborate and careful journey, through our Director Development and Certification Committee to develop the Chartered Director Certification Programme, a flagship initiative aligned with our new mandate. The curriculum, which was validated through a Skills and Competency Gap Study conducted by KPMG between April and May 2025, is now ready for implementation. I look forward to seeing our first set of charter directors in the next few months.”

He also said that as part of the transition to a chartered institute, the governing council of the CIoD Nigeria approved the constitution of the rebranding committee in 2024 with the critical mandate of redefining the institute’s brand.

“I am happy to note that today, we reach a crescendo of the rebranding efforts as we proudly unveiled the new logo of the CIoD Nigeria. This unveiling marked the beginning of a bold new era for CIoD Nigeria. Today, CIoD Nigeria stands redefined and reinvigorated, equipped to chart the future of professional directorship in Nigeria and beyond,” Borodo said.

He said that as he prepares to hand over the mantle of leadership of the institute in few days, he would be doing so with immense confidence in the future of the institute.

He added, “We are renewed, redefined, and indeed, ready for the future. I thank you for your attention, your support, and your unwavering belief in the mission of the CIoD Nigeria. It has been an immense privilege to serve as the president and chairman of governing council of this great institute. Two years ago, I embarked on this journey as the President of the institute, filled with a sense of responsibility and an unshakeable belief in the transformative power of good corporate governance.”