Anniversary: Under 40 CEOs Launches How We Made It in Africa

Under 40 CEOs, Africa’s foremost platform for spotlighting and supporting emerging

business leaders, kicked off its 10th anniversary celebrations with the launch of Volume 2 of

its iconic book series, How We Made It in Africa.



Held in Lagos, the book launch event was attended by trailblasing entrepreneurs, business

leaders, and members of the Under 40 CEOs community who have been impacted by the

platform’s decade-long mission to empower Africa’s next generation of leaders.



First launched in 2015 as a television series, Under 40 CEOs has grown into a dynamic

ecosystem of mentorship, funding, learning, and community—spanning four countries and

impacting over 1,000 young African business executives. This latest publication captures

the journeys of 52 remarkable CEOs across diverse industries, offering lessons on vision,

resilience, and innovation.

“We’ve spent the last ten years building something that matters—not just to the people featured in our stories, but to the continent as a whole,” said Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB), Executive Director of Under 40 CEOs. “This book is a symbol of our journey so far—and a reminder that we are just getting started.

One of the most talked-about chapters features Banky Wellington, whose story reflects a powerful balance between passion and strategic planning. “When you’re passionate about

something, you will find a way,” he shares in the book, describing the early days of co- founding Empire Mates Entertainment from his university dorm room.

The event also featured the premiere of the Under 40 CEOs Legacy Video, which documented the platform’s evolution—from its TV roots to landmark partnerships like Drive Your Ambition with Mitsubishi Motors and They Said I Couldn’t with Sunlight Nigeria.

Initiatives like the Jumpstart Fund, Learning Hub, and the Under 40 CEOs Junior Club were

highlighted as core pillars of the brand’s long-term impact.

Guests at the launch described the event as “visionary,” “impactful,” and “a timely tribute

to African excellence.”

One of the featured CEOs, Temitope Runsewe,CEO of Dutum Construction—who was also

present at the launch— emphasized the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship, noting that “Africa is not just a place to build businesses—it’s a place to build legacies. The opportunities here are endless, and the impact you can make goes far beyond money. Platforms like Under 40 CEOs remind us that choosing to build here is choosing to shape the future.”