Ambitious Leap of United Nigeria Airlines

Chinedu Eze

One major challenge faced by Nigerian carriers is capacity, which has to do with how to build up fleet, and increase the number of seats to meet the demand of air travellers at fair price.

This became a protracted challenge since 2015 and was continuously exacerbated by high exchange rate, stringent insurance conditions on aircraft acquisition and leasing, and global paucity of aircraft due to COVID-19 interregnum that led to suspension of production and the challenge of maintaining aircraft kept in storage afterwards.

COVID-19, according to satair.com, aviation monitoring site, led to big drop in airline spending. At resumption of activities, maintenance organisations faced difficulty in bringing back aircraft put on storage during COVID-19 and led to drawback in manufacturing next generation aircraft and had potentially long-lasting effects on aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MROs).

Suspension of production for almost one year in most countries affected the availability of aircraft spares, as manufacturing chains moved into production of medical equipment at the detriment of others considered not too essential then. Experts believe it would take time for the world to bounce back in all ramifications in the aviation industry.

But despite these challenges, United Nigeria Airways (UNA) has taken bold steps to move up to new trajectory. Last week it announced planned acquisition of new fleet, expansion of routes and culminated it with the signing of agreements between it and Sabre Corporation on Global Distribution System (GDS).

Unveiling this milestone recently, UNA Chairman, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, disclosed that the airline will by the end of November 2025, acquire four wide-bodied aircraft and by February 2026, double its current fleet with six Boeing B737-800 to increase capacity for global sales.

“You may be aware that with this having been achieved, United Nigeria has become now the third Nigerian airline that is on GDS. This is in keeping with our promise to go global as quickly as we can. These are things that were lined up as part of our set-out objectives that have been a little bit delayed by the turbulence we have seen in the country and especially in the aviation sector in the last two, three years.

“But we can be delayed, but definitely not be stopped. We understand the challenges this is coming with. What it means now is that with over 50,000 agents in 200 countries with the capacity to buy our ticket, that means we need a lot more seats to sell,” Okonkwo said.

Speaking on fleet acquisition, UNA Chairman said from October to November, 2025, the airline would bring in four wide body aircraft and by early next it would bring in additional aircraft, Boeing B737-800 aircraft,“and with the new fleet it would begin to expand its routes, from additional destinations in the domestic market to regional destinations, starting with Accra, Ghana and then to other countries. After consolidating on regional routes, it would go international.”

He stated that the federal government gave approval to United Nigeria Airlines to operate to certain continental and international destinations.

“From February to April next year, we are having six 737-800NG (new generation) in our fleet. With this, we will not only be strengthening the local operations in Nigeria, but would have been properly positioned for both our regional, continental, and intercontinental flights. As you may be aware, we have destinations to a whole lot of countries in West Africa, and also globally, including America and the UK. And we had, in response to this, fixed 25th of August to make our first regional flight to Accra, Ghana. We know it has been challenging, but we are not determined for less.

“We are not giving up. We are still determined to give the best of travel experience to Nigerians and all those who want to experience Nigerian aviation. We are very happy that this has come to pass,” Okonkwo further said.

Throwing light on the United Nigeria Airlines and Saber Global Distribution System (GDS) deal, the Vice President, Sales and Strategy, Sabre Corporation, Olayiwola Dare, said with the over 200 countries and 50,000 travel agencies connected to Saber system, the company would give UNA a wider reach.

“In Sabre, we are very much committed to ensure that our technical capability is well-implemented with United Nigeria as we do for other airlines globally. Also, we have a very big market place with over 200 countries currently and over 50,000 travel agencies globally working on our platform and this will put United Nigeria in that platform and accessible to all travel agencies globally and all those travel management companies like Shell, Chevron, Total and other big firms, irrespective of your location throughout the world. United Nigeria is going to be accessible,” he said.

With the Saber agreement, travel agents worldwide can now shop and book United Nigeria Airlines product via Sabre.

The agreement, according to the two companies, marks the airline’s first collaboration with a global distribution technology partner, enabling it to distribute its product via Sabre’s expansive global marketplace.

Through the agreement, Sabre-connected travel agents worldwide will gain access to the Nigeria-based carrier’s fares and inventory, supporting United Nigeria Airlines’ ambitions for growth across Nigeria and West Africa.

With this agreement, the airline strengthens its sales strategy, improves visibility, and enters a new phase of commercial capability.

Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Osita Okonkwo, said:“Choosing Sabre marks a significant milestone in United Nigeria Airlines’ journey. For the first time, we are making our product available through a global travel marketplace, giving us the opportunity to broaden our reach and connect with travellers around the world.”

According to him, “This agreement supports our growth strategy, enhances our visibility, and enables travel agents globally to seamlessly shop and book our fares. We look forward to welcoming more travellers through this new partnership.”

Also speaking, Vice President, Airline Distribution, EMEA, Sabre, Alessandro Ciancimino, said: “At Sabre, we’re committed to helping carriers of all sizes scale efficiently and better serve the needs of today’s travellers. So, we’re proud to support United Nigeria Airlines as they take this important step to expand their reach. By joining the Sabre travel marketplace, the airline is increasing access to content for travel agents worldwide and unlocking new. opportunities for revenue and growth.”

The distribution agreement will provide United Nigeria Airlines with new tools to help maximize reach and revenue potential while empowering travel sellers to build more tailored itineraries for their clients.

President of Sabre Central and West Africa, Mr. Joshua Olowo, said: “We are excited to welcome United Nigeria Airlines to the Sabre marketplace as our newest airline partner. This partnership aligns with our goal to help local carriers reach broader markets, increase revenue opportunities, and serve travellers better through Sabre’s world-class technology.”

Since its launch in 2021, United Nigeria Airlines has rapidly expanded its operations to key cities across Nigeria, including: Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Asaba, Anambra, Kano, Warri, Katsina, Sokoto, Bayelsa, and Benin.

The airline is about to go global with designations to United Kingdom, United States of America United Arab Emirates; Johannesburg, and Dakar, among other African countries.

The airline disclosed plans for further expansions on domestic routes including Jos, Maiduguri, and Bauchi.

When these plans to boost aircraft fleet are realised, United Nigeria Airlines will join the big league of major airlines in Nigeria and one of the competitive airlines in West Africa. The Nigerian carrier seemed poised to expand its market in the West Coast and earn foreign exchange revenue from tickets.