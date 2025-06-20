  • Friday, 20th June, 2025

2025 CHAN: Home-based Eagles to Play Group Matches in Zanzibar

Featured | 9 seconds ago

2018 silver-medallists Nigeria’s Home-based Eagles will play their Group B matches of the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Zanzibar – a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa.  It is an island of less than two million people. 

Nigeria is in Group B with Cup holders Senegal, Congo and Sudan.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the three East African nations that have been jointly awarded the hosting right for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, have been mandated to host this year’s African Nations Championship as proper dress rehearsal.

The tournament will be staged between August 2nd and 30th.

According to an announcement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday, the tournament’s opening match will take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam (mainland Tanzania), while the third and fourth matches will hold at the Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The final match, on Saturday 30th August, will be played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

With the defenestration of Equatorial Guinea from the tournament following a ruling of the CAF Appeals Committee, Congo have been restored to Nigeria’s Group B.

The Super Eagles B, who were also bronze-medallists in South Africa in 2014, qualified for this year’s finals after a 3-1 aggregate defeat of Ghana in their qualifying fixture in December last year.

GROUP A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia (Nairobi)

GROUP B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, B’Faso, C’Africa Rep. (Dar es Salaam)

GROUP C: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria (Kampala)

GROUP D: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria (Zanzibar)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.