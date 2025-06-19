Velex Advisory’s Promising Offer for Business Growth 

An offshoot of Gaming Advisory Africa and Velex Group, Velex Advisory was established to create a niche for the gaming and technology industry, ensuring ease of doing business, promoting business growth and foreign direct investment, and navigating compliance hurdles to drive the success of its clients.

With its headquarters in Dubai and branch offices in Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Uganda, and Zambia, Velex Advisory remains a pan-African boutique professional services consortium, providing bespoke advice and expertise across a range of sectors.

The company runs as a multi-dimensional group offering diverse expertise for gaming entities, Information Technology organisations, payment services (fintech) and other related industries across Africa.

Over the past decade, Velex Advisory has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and investors seeking to capitalise on emerging opportunities across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Velex Advisory focuses on delivering tailored financial, legal, and business advisory services with startups, scale-ups, and established enterprises, utilising a results-driven approach, robust market insights, and deep regulatory knowledge.

The company is inspired by its vision to be the most trusted advisory partner for businesses and investors seeking to innovate and expand in the emerging markets of the Middle East and Africa.

“Our mission is to provide strategic, financial, and legal insights that empower startups, scale-ups, and established enterprises to achieve sustainable growth and transformational impact,” said Adenike Oyebanji, a member of Velex Advisory Nigeria’s legal team.

Within the gaming and technology ecosystem across Africa, Velex Advisory provides gaming investors and owners with market scope and research, including feasibility studies, market entry and growth strategies, assessing business models and market fit, and allied business solutions.

In an era of accelerating digital disruption and shifting global markets, Velex Advisory stands as a trusted partner for companies and investors seeking to harness the vast opportunities in the MEA region.

By uniting global best practices with local expertise and an innovation-first mindset, Velex Advisory equips its clients to navigate complexity, drive transformation, and realise lasting success.