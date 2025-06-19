SWAgCo, BATNF to Launch Sustainable Maize Devt Project for Farmers in Ekiti

Sunday Okobi

In a significant move to boost agricultural development in the South-west, the South West Agricultural Company Limited (SWAgCo), the agribusiness subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), in collaboration with the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has launched a support initiative targeting over 100 smallholder maize farmers at the Odu’a Agro Industrial Hub in Oke-Ako Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The flag-off ceremony, which took place yesterday at the Odu’a Agro-Industrial Hub in Oke-Ako, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was graced by the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, alongside traditional rulers, government officials, and key stakeholders from the agricultural sector.

The project, titled: ‘Sustainable Development of Maize Micro-Enterprise Farmers in Ekiti State,’ is aimed at enhancing maize productivity, improve access to quality inputs and extension services and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The project is being implemented by Westlink Integrated Agriculture Limited, the operating subsidiary of SWAgCo Limited.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyebanji, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, appreciated the move as timely and transformative, stating that: “The initiative aligns perfectly with the administration’s vision to empower farmers and drive inclusive economic growth.”

He commended the Odu’a Investment, BATNF and SWAgCo for bringing this vision to reality at Oke-Ako.

Oyebanji noted that Ekiti State is open for business, especially in agribusiness where the combination of fertile land, hardworking farmers, supportive government policies and an array of agriculture offering tertiary institutions creates as an ideal conditions for agribusiness to thrive.

The Group Managing Director of Odu’a Investment Company, Mr. Abdulrahman Yinusa, said that the project is a manifestation of OICL’s commitment to strategic partnerships that deliver impact. According to him, “This maize cultivation initiative, in partnership with BATNF, is a shining example of what can be achieved when strong institutions work together with purposeful partners. This hub at Oke- Ako Ekiti will be more than a production site. It is a platform designed to bring together actors across the agricultural value chain: from land development and input suppliers to mechanization, processing, storage, and logistics services.

“It will foster inclusive growth, unlock job opportunities for our youth and women, and stimulate local economic development.”

He also positioned the project within OICL’s broader commitment to regional development, saying: “This project represents our dedication to investing in ventures that unlock socio-economic value across the Southwest region.”

Also, the Chairman of SWAgCo, Mr. Owolabi Salami, reiterated SWAgCo’s mission to scale sustainable agricultural development. According to him, SWAgCo was established to serve as a catalyst for agro-industrial transformation and supporting these 100 maize farmers is just one step in our broader mission to reposition agriculture as a commercially viable and youth-inclusive sector.”

The General Manager of BATNF, Mr. Oludare Odusanya, who spoke on the Foundation’s role in supporting small holder farmers in rural communities, noted that “the project reflects our core belief that smallholder farmers are not just beneficiaries of development; they are key drivers of it.”

He said that BATNF is committed to empowering rural communities with tools, training, and technologies need to thrive.

OICL Group Independent Director and member of the BATNF Technical Committee, Mrs. Folusho Olaniyan, added that beyond productivity, the project is about restoring dignity to farming. “This is about giving farmers a reason to stay on the land, believe in their work, and to pass that hope on to the next generation. Chief Segun Ojo, a Group Director in Odu’a, also laid credence to the fact that Odu’a, through SwagCo, is doing the right thing, and seeing it launched in Oke Ako is a moment of profound pride.