Smartcash PSB Launches Access to Instant Motor Insurance

In continuation of its mission to make financial services simpler, faster, and more accessible, SmartCash Payment Service Bank, a subsidiary of has announced a strategic partnership with Leadway Assurance to offer Smartcash users an effortless access to Leadway’s mobile-friendly motor insurance service.

Commenting on this partnership, Chief Executive Officer, Smartcash PSB, Tunde Kuponiyi highlighted the importance of the collaboration in driving convenient and inclusive insurance access for Nigerians.

“At Smartcash, our goal has always been to bring inclusive financial solutions closer to everyday Nigerians. By partnering with Leadway Assurance, we’re making it easier for motorists to insure their vehicles without stress or delays. It’s insurance that moves at your speed,” he said.

He also noted that Smartcash users could complete the entire purchase process in under three minutes, from plan selection to payment with no physical paperwork or documentation required.

Also speaking on the partnership, Director, Sales, Retail and Partnership, Leadway Assurance, Kike Fischer, added: “At Leadway, innovation and exceptional service are at the core of our mission to deepen insurance penetration and inclusion. This collaboration with SmartCash enables us to deliver real-time protection to more Nigerians via a trusted, everyday platform. It marks a bold step in transforming how insurance is accessed and experienced across the country.”