Scottish Giants, Celtic, Reignite Chase for Iheanacho 

One-time UEFA Champions League winners, Celtic, have rekindled their chase for Super Eagles and Sevilla forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Record SPFL Giants were linked with the 28-year-old attacker during the winter transfer window, but he joined EFL Championship side, Middlesbrough instead.

Iheanacho couldn’t help Boro gain promotion to the English Premier League and has now returned to Spain ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic could revive their interest in Kelechi Iheanacho after they failed in their January pursuit.

The former Manchester City forward excelled under Brendan Rodgers during their time at Leicester City, and the Celts are hopeful of rekindling the relationship between both parties, but this time in Scotland.

With Leon Balogun’s exit from Rangers confirmed, and Dessers closing in on a move to AEK Athens, a move for Iheanacho would excite the Nigerian fans in Glasgow as they’ll have one of their own to support.

Sevilla’s Sporting Director, Victor Orta, opened an exit door for Iheanacho by branding the addition of the Nigeria international 12 months ago a “mistake”. However, the forward wants to fight for his place.

“I’m really excited to be here. It’s a wonderful place. It was good to go out and to feel football in a different environment,” the one-time FA Cup winner said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“Seville is a great club. I loved my experience there. It’s a great team and I’ll be happy to get back there,” he concluded.

Sevilla signed Iheanacho on a free deal from Leicester a year ago, and won’t charge a high fee to let their Nigerian off their books should Celtic officially register interest in him. His contract with the Spanish side runs out next summer.