PZ Cussons Sells 50% Stake in PZ Wilmar for $70m

•NECA, CPPE hail deal as welcome development

Dike Onwuamaeze





The PZ Cussons Plc has sold its 50 per cent stake in PZ Wilmar to Wilmar International Limited (Wilmar) for $70 million.

The sale, which would enable Wilmar to hold 100 per cent stake, was announced yesterday, in a joint press statement issued by PZ Cussons and Wilmar, which clarified that PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc is unaffected by the transaction.

The statement read: “PZ Cussons Plc and Wilmar International Limited today jointly announce that the two parties have agreed on definitive terms for Wilmar to purchase the 50 per cent equity stake in PZ Wilmar Limited (PZ Wilmar) held by PZ Cussons Plc for cash consideration of US$70 million.

“Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of relevant approvals. Following the completion of the transaction, Wilmar will hold 100 per cent of the equity in PZ Wilmar.”

The PZ Wilmar, which was formed in 2010 through a joint venture between PZ Cussons Plc (UK) and Wilmar, is one of the largest sustainable palm oil business in Nigeria.

The joint venture also owns minority stakes in two palm oil plantations in Nigeria, which are majority owned by Wilmar.

According to the statement, “Wilmar, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange, is acquiring the 50 per cent stake from PZ Cussons plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.”

It also stated that, “PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of PZ Cussons Plc, is not a shareholder of PZ Wilmar and its operations are unaffected.”

It also said that: “following completion of the transaction, PZ Wilmar’s name will be changed and an announcement on the new name will be issued in due course.

“The transaction between the two existing joint venture partners of PZ Wilmar establishes a strong basis for continuity and a smooth transition of ownership, with no substantive impact expected on people or operations.

“Completion, which remains conditional on a number of relevant approvals, is expected to take place in the last quarter of calendar 2025.”

Commenting on the transaction, Wilmar Chairman & CEO, Mr. Kuok Khoon Hong, said: “We would like to thank PZ Cussons for their cooperation and support since inception of this joint venture in 2010, which has contributed to its success and leading market position in Nigeria.

“Wilmar is acquiring PZ Cussons Plc’s 50 per cent stake in PZ Wilmar as we are bullish on the long-term potential of Nigeria’s palm oil sector, given its large and growing population and suitability for palm cultivation.

“The Nigerian market’s strong demographics, with more than 200 million consumers, offers a significant opportunity for growth in food and nutrition.

“It is Wilmar’s intention to continue developing the upstream palm plantation and downstream businesses in Nigeria.

“As a global industry leader, Wilmar is well positioned to invest and realise these opportunities following the completion of the transaction.

“However, we recognise the importance of having strong local partnerships in the markets where we operate and will be looking for a suitable local partner for the business.”

Commenting on the transaction, the CEO of PZ Cussons Plc, Mr. Jonathan Myers, said: “Our joint venture with Wilmar in Nigeria has been a long-term and rewarding partnership for us both. I want to thank the Wilmar leadership for their support, and our PZ Wilmar employees for their contribution and great results over the years.

“PZ Wilmar is in the best possible hands to build further on its market-leading position, while PZ Cussons continues to invest in and grow its core business.”

Speaking on the transaction, the Director General of Nigerian Employers Consultative Association, Mr. Adewale-SmattOyerinde, told THISDAY that, “the acquisition is a good development as long as it protects investments, jobs, and guarantees long-term sustainability of the organisation.

“While mergers and acquisitions are usually business practices, the need for relevant regulatory engagement and interaction cannot be overstated.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Founder/ Chief Executive Officer of the Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr. Muda Yusuf, told THISDAY that the deal was purely a business decision between two international firms, which he described as a welcome development that would help to see more investments in the palm oil sector.

Yusuf said: “This is foreign direct investment and not a portfolio investment. So it is going to bring a lot of jobs and backward integration.”