Onyemelukwe Wins Leadership Award in Sustainability

The Senior Director of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe has emerged winner of the Leadership Award in Sustainability at the recently held Industry Awards, organised by The Industry Newspaper Limited, a brand marketing publication in sub-Saharan Africa.

Onyemelukwe was adjudged the winner of the category by the award jury led by Business Editor at TVC News, Mr. TolulopeOgunjobi, after a painstaking debate and analysis among the members.

Others in the category are Funder/CEO of the SERAs Awards, Ken Egbas, Chief Executive Officer of OVL Foundation and Kratos Sustainability Consults Ltd, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, and CEO of CSR-in-Action, BekemeMasade-Olowola.

Speaking on the awards, Ogunjobi said: “We carefully evaluated all nominations based on their contributions to the field in the last one year.Her dedication, expertise, and innovative approach to the sustainability industry in the country have truly made a significant impact, and we are honoured to recognize your achievements.”

Onyemelukwe is a recognised CSR and sustainability advocate in Nigeria’s FMCG sector. At Coca-Cola Nigeria, she has led the company’s environmental initiatives, particularly the ‘World Without Waste’ campaign aimed at plastic recycling and pollution reduction. Her work also includes community projects focused on clean water, education, and women empowerment.

Convener of the awards, GoddieOfose, said: “The prestigious award is a testament to her hard work, commitment, and passion for excellence in the sustainability industry, especially her role as senior director in sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company.Your contributions have not only elevated the standards of the industry but have also inspired others to strive for excellence.”

In her current role, Onyemelukwe is the architect of Coca-Cola’s compelling corporate narrative in Nigeria, seamlessly integrating sustainability into the brand’s core business strategy. Her stewardship ensures that Coca-Cola’s operations in Nigeria not only thrive commercially but also contribute positively to environmental stewardship and community development.