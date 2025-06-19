Ondo Tertiary Institutions Shut Down as Workers Protest Unpaid Wages, Arrears

Fidelis David in Akure

Academic and non-academic activities across all Ondo State-owned tertiary institutions are expected to grind to a halt as workers under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Ondo State Tertiary Institutions begin a 14-day warning strike.

The institutions affected include Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA); Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH); University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED); and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO).

In a communique signed by Olutayo Ogungbeni, chairman, JAC-ODSTI, and Kunle Akinwonmi, secretary, JAC-ODSTI, issued yesterday, the unions comprising SSANU, NASU, NAAT, and SSANIP, cited failure by the state government to implement the national minimum wage, pay salary arrears, and release outstanding wage awards, among other grievances. They also highlighted the government’s delay in paying gratuities to retired workers and six months’ unpaid salaries for RUGIPO staff.

“We met with the governor on May 1, 2025. Promises were made, but nothing has been done. The government is playing politics with our lives and the future of education in Ondo State,” the communique read.

It added: “Having realised that the state government is playing politics with our lives and the lives of our children in all the state-owned institutions as well as tertiary education sector in Ondo State, we have no other alternative than to direct our members to embark on a 14-day warning strike (at first instance) with effect from 12:00 midnight of June 19, 2025.

Besides, the unions warned that the 14-day strike would be total and uncompromising.

“Kindly note that the 14-day warning strike shall be total, hence, no concession is given to any of our members to perform any official duties during the period of this warning strike and any of our members found in their offices during this warning strike shall be seen as saboteurs and shall be treated as such,” it stated.

The committee urged traditional rulers, political stakeholders, and religious leaders in the state to intervene before the situation escalates into a prolonged academic shutdown.

“We are not out to destroy education in the state, but we refuse to continue in silence while our members suffer,” they added.

If no response is received from the government within the 14-day window, the unions hinted that a full-blown, indefinite strike could follow, potentially crippling the state’s higher education system.