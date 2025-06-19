Olukoyede: EFCC’ll Never Allow Relooting of Recovered Assets

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has vowed that the Commission would never allowed the re-looting of recovered assets.

Olukoyede stated this yesterday during a visit to the main campus of the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

The institution initially known as Nok University was a established in 2021 as a private institution by Anthony Hassan, a retired Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Ministry of Health.

An Abuja federal high court, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, had in June 2024, issued a final order of forfeiture of the university to the federal government, after it was established that Hassan used illicit public funds to establish it.

Hassan was also found guilty of using proceeds of corruption to establish a water factory, hotel, and an event centre.

Olukoyede said good governance was a possibility in Nigeria, adding that Nigerians must enjoy the proceed of accountability.

“This is a testimony that good governance is a possibility in Nigeria. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given us a marching order to go and ensure delivery of good governance and he has provided the leadership directly and indirectly, by actions and by words.”

“Never in the history of this country are we going to allow recovered assets to be relooted again. So, this is a testimony of accountability, it is a testimony of transparency, it is a testimony of judicious use of recovered asset,” he said. The EFCC boss stated further that, “Nigerians deserve to enjoy the proceeds of accountability and that is why we decided to give this (institution) back to the people.”

“After recovery, we feel the people of the immediate community must be the first beneficiaries. So, it is important for us to appreciate the leadership of Mr. President because this has not been happening before.”