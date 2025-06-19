Ojadah Appointed as Special Representative to Ivory Coast Presidential Candidate

Onuminya Innocent

In a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering cooperation, Ambassador Dr. Marshall Jonathan Ojadah has been appointed as the Special Representative, Counsellor, and Advisor to Ivory Coast Presidential Candidate, HE Ousman Camara.

Ojadah, a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in international relations, trade, and investment, is expected to bring his expertise to bear in this new role.

With a strong track record of promoting social justice, advocating for marginalized communities, and facilitating cultural exchange programmes, Ambassador Ojadah’s appointment is seen as a significant boost to Camara’s presidential campaign.

Details of the appointment were revealed in a statement issued by the presidential candidate’s office, which highlighted Ojadah’s impressive credentials and his commitment to promoting peace, stability, and development in Africa.

Ojadah’s appointment has been widely welcomed by diplomats, politicians, and civil society leaders, who see it as a positive step towards strengthening ties between Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

As special representative, Ojadah will be responsible for advising H.E. Ousman Camara on diplomatic matters, fostering cooperation between Ivory Coast and Nigeria, and promoting the presidential candidate’s vision for a more prosperous and peaceful Africa.

The appointment is seen as a significant milestone in Ojadah’s distinguished career, which has been marked by numerous awards and honors for his contributions to diplomacy, humanitarian service, and sustainable development.